ZIIMA reports Kabwe to police over ‘alarming statement’

ZIIMA in Southern Province has reported Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit national coordinator Chanda Kabwe to police for allegedly being an alarmist.

Kabwe is alleged to have issued a statement claiming that some radio stations in the area were telling people that there is no coronavirus in the country.

According to the letter submitted to the police, Southern Province Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) coordinator Mastone Moonze said the institution took the matter to police in Choma after Kabwe failed to apologise for issuing an alarming statement.

“Mr Kabwe made an alarming statement on 5th June 2020 that some radio stations in Southern Province are telling people that there is no coronavirus in Zambia but that PF are using the COVID-19 to steal money,” he said.

Moonze said Kabwe’s statement was not only malicious but damaging to the reputation of media practitioners in the province.

“And we are very aggrieved as ZIIMA in Southern Province and will not allow anyone to come and peddle a lie against the media practitioners or journalists in Southern Province…We are hereby reporting to your office, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe for alarming statements made on 5th June 2020 that some radio stations in Southern Province are telling people that there is no coronavirus in Zambia but the PF are using the COVID-19 to steal money,” the letter stated in part. “This has left us living in fear as it amounts to falsifying information about the PF and the media in Southern Province. And of late there has been evidence of them being linked to attacks of those who differ with them on opinion.”

He stated that ZIIMA was also alive to the fact that the government had called for collaboration in the fight against COVID-19, but “this falsehood on the media by Mr Kabwe puts us in a compromised position”.

“Going by that, we are living in fear and being perceived to be unpatriotic. We look forward to your valuable assistance and for ease of reference we hereby enclose the link to the video of his allegation,” stated Moonze.