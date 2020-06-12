ECZ shouldn’t prolong PF’s stay in power

I FEEL like the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is playing politics over the delayed commencement of voter registration. The continued silence on the commencement of this exercise is worrying.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the registration of voters was supposed to start in May this year. In January, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano informed the nation that the Commission planned to start voter registration in May, with the aim of creating a new voter register for the 2021 general election. He further indicated that ECZ would require K100 million to commence voter registration. The ECZ chief also said that the budget for voter registration exercise was over K800 million and that the Commission targeted to capture nine million potential voters.

When Zambia, like other countries, was hit by COVID-19, many government programmes were put on hold; movement of people was also restricted. Equally, voter registration was put on hold. Now that President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) have opened many sectors of the economy, all government departments have opened and people are working. Government programmes are back on the rails; they are being implemented. However, the ECZ has been quiet on when it will commence voter registration.

Many Zambians expect the ECZ by now to announce the new date for commencement of voter registration. Stakeholders have called on the Commission to update the nation and give a new roadmap on when and how preparations for the 2021 poll will commence. For example, Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) chairperson Bishop John Mambo last month asked ECZ to update the nation on the commencement of voter registration but the Commission has been mute.

I checked on their website. ECZ have posted a statement saying that they were reviewing the roadmap for elections because of the coronavirus. The Commission further states that it will soon advise stakeholders and the general public on the commencement date for all the electoral processes leading up to the 2021 general elections.

I wish also to acknowledge that the ECZ last month issued a press statement in which it indicated that it has no power to change the date or defer any election. This is in accordance with Article 57 (1) of the amended Constitution of Zambia Act No. 2 of 2016. This implied that the ECZ has no power to postpone any elections including the 2021 August polls because the date of the general election is enshrined in the Constitution; only the National Assembly of Zambia can alter that.

Interestingly, the ECZ on its website has even started counting down to the 2021 general election, but without starting preparations for the big day. I am surprised that the Commission knew that as at 9th June, 2020, there were only 428 days remaining before Zambia goes to the polls, and yet preparations have not started. Does it mean the ECZ and PF government are creating conditions for them to defer the elections? I ask so because when one is not planning, it means that they are planning to fail. The ECZ would fail to prepare adequately for 2021 if it does not start voter registration now. It will fail to put everything in place and ask the National Assembly to defer the election date.

ECZ should commence voter registration without further delay. The youth and other Zambians want to register as voters so that they can vote out the PF government in 2021 for mismanaging the country. However, the continued silence and lack of action on the part of ECZ is unsettling many Zambians.

ECZ and PF should not hide under the issue of COVID-19. They should operate in the prescribed ‘new normal’ and begin voter registration. If the PF government has failed to release the initial K100 million which the ECZ needed to commence the exercise, the Commission should tell Zambians. This will help us understand that the delay to commence voter registration is instigated by the PF so that 2021 elections are delayed in order for them to continue staying in power.

As I conclude, I wish to urge the ECZ to be transparent over its conduct. This could be done by continuously communicating to Zambians and other stakeholders on its activities. Keeping silent will not help matters but galvanise the belief and fear that ECZ is colluding with the PF to delay commencement of voter registration so that next year’s general election is postponed with a viewing to giving the ruling party more time to reconfigure itself and find a way of retaining power.

Zambians expect the ECZ to conduct a credible general election without delay. The Commission should therefore not create conditions that will result in the postponement of the election. Postponement of next year’s elections will be tantamount to prolonging the PF’s stay in office.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, Department of Library and Information Science. Send comment to: tuesdaybwlaya1@gmail.com