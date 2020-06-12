IMF to conduct virtual info exchange for Zambia starting June 22

FINANCE minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has announced that the International Monetary Fund will conduct a virtual consultative and information exchange mission for Zambia from 22nd June 2020 to 1st July 2020.

Dr NG’ANDU has since directed officials in the Ministry of Finance to deeply reflect on the forthcoming assignment and prepare a well-structured engagement strategy.

He has asked his management team to closely monitor the cleaning-up of all data requirements and ICT facilities in preparation for seamless engagement with the International Monetary Fund.

“During the staff mission, the IMF team will conduct virtual consultative and information exchange sessions with central government, Bank of Zambia, Zambia Revenue Authority, and other stakeholders in the Zambian economy. In this regard, Dr Ng’andu has implored relevant public sector agencies to adopt mindsets that are positive, symbiotic, and systemic. The Minister also emphasised the need to identify competent and dedicated staff who will adequately allocate time to prepare for the assignment in order for the country to obtain the best possible conclusive outcome on future cooperation with the Fund,” reads a statement from ministry spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta.

According to Kandeta, Dr Ng’andu made the directive at his office during the weekly top-management visioning-and- milestone-setting meeting on economic policy, fiscal affairs, tax policy financial management, and internal controls.

Present at the meeting were Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Permanent Secretary (economic management and finance) Mukuli Chikuba, permanent secretary (budget and economic affairs) Dr Mulenga Pamu, Accountant General Kennedy Musonda and Controller (Internal Audit) Chibwe Mulonda.

Dr Ng’andu encouraged his management team to ensure that innovation, professionalism, integrity, and diligence takes root in the work culture of the ministry “especially during this difficult period.”

He asked for expeditious implementation of the government policy on performance management for all divisions, directorates, and agencies under his ministry.

He also called for development of an effective domestic revenue collection monitoring system to optimise revenue mobilisation efforts and help to reduce the financing gap created by the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

“Let us ensure that non-tax revenue collection initiatives are implemented and monitored well,” said Dr Ng’andu, who emphasized on the need for accuracy in the production of debt related data, firmness in the implementation of liability management measures, and a sound domestic arrears dismantling programme.

He also pledged sustained commitment to the deceleration of public debt accumulation.

Dr Ng’andu strongly appealed for a close watch on external debt metrics, which “must be maintained so that obligations that fall due are serviced in a timely manner.”

He called for frequent engagement of both local and foreign development partners to improve information exchange on matters of mutual developmental and multi-sectoral investment interest.