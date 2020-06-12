League resumption awaits MOH go-ahead – Mulenga

SPORTS minister Emmanuel Mulenga says the ministry wants the Football Association of Zambia to resume the league soon but he is waiting on the health ministry to give the go-ahead.

Speaking after receiving a donation of homemade masks and hand sanitizers from the Midlands Cricket Association, Mulenga said he was scheduled to meet health ministry officials yesterday afternoon.

“We want football to start but Ministry of Health should regulate. So we are having a meeting with the Ministry of Health with our ministry. I think it’s what Mr Kamanga came to present that they have international games …and it’s our duty to sit down with the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Meanwhile, it’s close to year now since Zambia was suspended by the International Cricket Council for misappropriation of funds by the current executive.

“The case is in Ndola High Court and I think it’s the best that you come in and help us because actually the country is losing out a lot in terms of funding and the opportunity for our younger kids because some people who were supposed to be on their highest level they have actually grown of age and lost the opportunity to represent the country,“ MCA chairman Zuber Patel said. “Honourable, for quite some time cricket, we have suffered a lot. We have been banned to participate from international tournament and all the reports are with the acting general secretary of National Sports Council, look at it and tell us where we are wrong and we can come together. As Midlands Association, we brought up the complaint of misappropriation of funds and as chairman was the complainant, this issue was brought to the minister and they agreed and resigned but they went to court to put the injunction. There is an interim committee but they went to court to put an injunction.”

He added that the ICC was still willing to work with Zambia.

And Mulenga said the matter would be resolved within the next 60 days.

“You know what I have discovered in sport is that most of the associations are not sticking to their constitution. Each and every member should stick to their constitution. This is why we have the chairman whose job is to regulate and I know that he will make sure that all associations will stick to their constitution because he is a competent chairperson and it will be concluded within 60 days,” said Mulenga.

ICC has given Zambia up to July 30 to resolve its internal issues for the suspension to be lifted.