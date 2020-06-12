Lungu promises to protect media ahead of 2021 polls

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has promised to protect the media as the country heads towards the general election next year.

Speaking when he met members of staff from the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambian Chapter on Thursday, President Lungu claimed that he did not support harassment of journalists.

“We support the media, and as we go to the 2021 general elections, we will stand by you. We will ensure that our supporters are sensitised not to hinder the operations of the media. Politicians and the police need you. We would like to give the media the best environment so that they can report truthfully what they regard as newsworthy,” said President Lungu in a statement issued by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.

“What happened in these provinces (Muchinga and Northern where PF cadres invaded radio stations recently) was unfortunate. Violence against journalists is a concern to government and these acts should not be justified whether they are happening in our strongholds or not. As government, we will not protect anyone breaking the law. Lawbreakers ought to be dealt with by law enforcers regardless of their affiliation. When crime has been committed, law has to take its course.”

President Lungu was accompanied by information minister Dora Siliya, secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti, information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga, Chipampe, and special assistant for political affairs Chris Zimba.

And MISA Zambia chairperson Hellen Mwale sought President Lungu’s intervention in issues affecting the media.

“We are here to make a submission based on the importance of freedom of expression and media freedom. We seek His Excellency’s intervention on issues that infringe on freedom of expression and media freedom,” said Mwale.

Mwale went along with her vice Hyde Haguta, national director Austin Kayanda, programmes manager Jane Chirwa, and committee member Martin Akende.