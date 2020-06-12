Police, PF working well together – Kanganja

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja says the ruling Patriotic Front has made the work of the police very easy.

And Kanganja said the police procured 100 bicycles, contrary to the Ministry of Home Affairs statement that the bicycles were donated by Japan.

In a statement, Kanganja said since the PF came in power, the police are no longer working under difficult conditions.

“In the past, the Zambia Police Service had been operating under very difficult conditions in respect of housing, office accommodation, transport and uniforms, just to mention a few. However, upon assuming the reins of power in 2011, the Patriotic Front (PF) government embarked on a robust programme to alleviate the challenges faced by the men and women in uniform, which has resulted in unprecedented infrastructure developments, transport and all types of uniform being procured,” said Kanganja. “This is there for everyone to see. As at now, the police service has received over one thousand (1,000) housing units countrywide, buses, vans, uniforms of all kinds including raincoats and weather coats. In the coming months, in particular by August 2020 we are expected to receive trucks, ambulances, specialized vehicles for use by Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Canine Section, Mounted Section, Anti-riot Water Cannon, Recovery Vehicles and also boats for the Marine Department. All the departments have been adequately catered for.”