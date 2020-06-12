So what if you protest, minister asks youths

YOUTH and sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga says no youths have approached him on the issues currently affecting them.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Mulenga said youths planning to protest over issues pertaining to the country were being used by politicians who want to get into power through the back door.

“The question will be what is the whole essence to protest? Why does one protest? One protests because that person wants to be heard. Now you have been given a platform and I have said that once they present their issues, as a ministry we compile and take it to Cabinet which simply

means that the President is ready to hear the youths,” he said. “If you protest, so what? The youths should not be used by politicians…You know we have selfish politicians who like using youths who don’t even use their children, but they use somebody’s child to protest, to throw stones. If they protest, so what? What are they going to gain from protesting? It’s better they bring the issues, [then] I take the issues to Cabinet so that they are attended to.”

He added that this was the reason people were rejecting Bill 10.

“Under Bill 10, there is mixed representation in parliament. It simply means that a good number of youths will be allowed to sit in parliament as well as women. Others are rejecting because they don’t want youths to be in governance, because they know there will be no one to throw stones or to demonstrate or protest on their behalf,” he said. “They are not protesting on their behalf as youths but they are protesting on behalf of selfish politicians who want to use them, who have failed to get into power through the ballot box.”

Mulenga asked why youths should lose confidence in him when they had never engaged him.

“You lose confidence in a person you have engaged, that’s why we are calling for this meeting so that we hear them and see what they are going to present,” said Mulenga. “So those people who are saying the youths are not cared for, they just want to get into power. I have never chased a youth and they have never called upon me and I rejected their call. Probably it’s the way they have been treated before. We need to sit and iron out the differences.”