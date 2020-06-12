THERE IS NO TURNING BACK …change is coming – HH

CHANGE is coming, says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

In a tweet, Hichilema said Zambians shall not be silenced.

“Change is coming and there is no turning back from our fight for democracy, freedom of speech, press freedom and civil liberties. We shall not be silenced. #Zambia,” he stated. “The people have rejected Bill 10 and yet the PF are determined to pass it by any means possible. The Constitution belongs to the people and it is being altered for selfish and evil interests.”

And Hichilema condemned the ruling PF tactics of using the COVID-19 to block opposition parties from mobilising.

“The PF are freely campaigning while stopping others under the guise of COVID-19,” noted Hichilema. “I shall visit communities to engage with the people and hear their views on how we can improve their lives.”

In Tuesday’s ward by-elections, the PF scooped the Nakato and Imalyo wards in Mongu district of Western Province.

In Imalyo, PF’s Musole Kamocha got 615 votes against the UPND’s Simasiku Poice who received 494 votes while Namasiku Namasiku of NAREP came third with 111 votes.

The PF also grabbed the Bulilo ward in Chilubi, Northern Province.

Party secretary general Davies Mwila said the ruling party had continued gaining momentum in all areas perceived to opposition strongholds.

“Scooping the Nakato and Imalyo ward by-elections in Mongu is a clear sign that the party will win the 2021 general elections,” said Mwila. “I want to say this is a sweet victory for the party. The people in Western and Northern provinces voted for the PF because of the development agenda it is spearheading under President Edgar Lungu.”