Beyond the Obvious: Check your zip!

HAVE you ever stood before an audience unaware that your trouser is not zipped? Well I had this embarrassing moment sometime back and it wasn’t a good feeling. But I played it cool: I pretended I was from Chipata! Kikiki!

Suffice to say that in life there are worse situations than forgetting to look in the mirror. Those times when we get exposed are diverse, but the worst ones could be those when our minds, souls or any of our faculties are compromised or dulled.

My part-time work involves standing before people and sharing various topics on a wide range of subjects, and oftentimes my audience would have men and women. I like what I do, because at the end of my sessions with my participants many of them become very closer to their children and the skills and knowledge we give them makes them better parents. Which is what we all need to aspire: better people. However, that one instance when I got exposed and pretended to be someone else, has always reminded me of one thing: that we always need to do our best to look presentable whenever we stand before people. But before we look presentable before others, we need to make sure we check some of our personality traits.

The zip or zipper is used for various purposes: as fashion, that is, it can be used to decorate fabrics; it can be used to fasten and keep two parts together. It can also be used to conceal something from undesirable exposure. Therefore, dear readers, allow me here to use the word zip to denote ‘fashion’ (decorate), to mean ‘fasten’ or to ‘protect’ or ‘conceal’. We can start with the seven ABCs of essential elements or virtues that we need to keep in check; that is, ‘zipped, so that we can walk with confidence and not fear exposure.

Attitude

Attitude is a settled way of doing things. The way you think or feel; thus you need to have your attitude well fashioned so that you can appeal to others. Attitude will determine how far you can go in life.

Belief system

What you believe determines how you behave. Whether you believe you can or you cannot, depends on your belief system. So take time to evaluate your faith. By faith here I mean even your doctrine or sermons you listen to everyday.

Character

Character is your mental or moral qualities peculiarly distinct to you. It makes you who you are. You can conceal your character, but attitude will expose it with time. So learn to protect your character from corrosion.

Desire

This is a strong wish to have or do something. The craving we have for something, even when it’s not right or proper to do so can have a bearing on our life. Therefore, learn to control your desires, because not everything that looks nice is meant for you.

Ego

Ego is the sense of your own value or importance. Some people think too highly of themselves, while others think too lowly of themselves. I say be careful of your own value. Let others say how important you are, and not yourself. Do not blow your own trumpet. Again do not underestimate your potential. You can do more than you think.

Faculties

These are inborn abilities like sight, hearing smelling etc. With time these may be dulled or slowly lose their strength. It’s therefore very important that we protect these faculties or we find other means to make them work better.

Goals

In life you need to set the right goals. These goals must be realistic, measurable and attainable. For a long time, my goal has been to be a writer and convey my thoughts to others through various platforms like newspapers and magazines, not to mention the now popular social media. I think I have achieved this and I believe what I share with my readers does impact them in one way or the other. Not everyone would like my writing, but I believe that someone out there will be encouraged in some way. Others will just get a smile on their face. That, for me, is good enough.

So please, remember to check that zip.

