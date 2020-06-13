Prof Mwewa warns of Zambia becoming economic and financial crimes epicentre

IF PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu loves Zambia, he should use the intelligence and the instruments of power at his disposal to correct the wrongs, global executive chairman and president of Forensic Experts Bureau Professor (FEB) Gibson Mwewa has charged.

He says the Head of State had the power to discipline all government officers involved in financial crimes and those failing do their jobs properly including investigative agencies like the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

Prof Mwewa observed that Zambia’s economic and financial crimes outlook did not mirror the stature and pillars of a Christian nation.

“The scale of financial crimes can never be associated with any household, society or nation that professes to be founded on faith values such as integrity, transparency, diligence, accountability, respect, rule of law and the fear of God,” he said. “The financial crimes pandemic that has engulfed the way procurement of public services and goods are transacted makes even devil’s kingdom shudder and refuse to be associated with it! It is diabolical, shameful and unacceptable! The recent revelations in the media stating that the Ministry of Health paid US $17 million to a bogus supplier is not only shocking but annoying.”

Prof Mwewa said the continued “shameless” trajectory in the way national resources were “being abused, stolen and plundered make Zambia look like the new epicentre for economic and financial crimes”.

“It makes a sad reading and very shameful development, an insult to the collective wisdom of many well-meaning Zambians,” he said.

Prof Mwewa said it appeared like there was a total collapse of the rule of law regarding the investigation, prosecution and punishing of all manner of financial crimes in the country.

“The current financial crimes pandemic being seen in the way government transaction are being conducted is slowly being cross-pollinated into and contaminating the private sector,” he said. “Once the evil tentacles of financial crimes become demonically entrenched in the private sector, Zambia will see the rise of financial crime gangsters, mafias and terror groups! I am not afraid to say that, at this rate and the continued grand scale of financial crimes is making the future of this country and that of the young people bleak. There is no hope if no deliberate and drastic leadership steps are taken to tackle the scourge head on and fearlessly.”

Prof Mwewa said the country had seen tonnes of reports from the Auditor General, Financial Intelligence Centre, the media and many other sources pointing out various types of financial crimes but that no single person or organisation was sent to jail for those crimes.

“There is no voice of reason coming from the churches, the salt of the world, condemning the on-going abuse of public resources,” he observed. “The donor community, NGO’s and civic organisations appear to have lost the fight against financial crimes and have resorted being spectators. This is not right and it should not be accepted as the new normal, the status of the country.”

Prof Mwewa appealed to President Lungu to use his powers to end the rot.

“Sir if you truly love this country use the intelligence and the instruments of power at your disposal to correct the wrongs. Sir you have the power to discipline all government officers involved in financial crimes and those failing do their jobs properly including investigative agencies such as ACC and DEC,” he said. “Your Excellency, there is an urgent need to show leadership on this matter now.”

Prof Mwewa also wondered why the Church and NGOs had neglected the fight against financial crimes.

He appealed to the investigative wings and judiciary to help restore confidence in the rule of law.

“May your consciousness help you to choose national interest above any form of corruption,” said Prof Mwewa. “To the traditional leaders, wake up as custodians of our heritage and speak out with one voice before it is too late and to the politicians, for once find it in your heart of hearts to represent the cries of people of this country who are suffering in the midst of abundance and use your privileges to champion the crusade against financial crimes.”