‘Capture of institutions of governance’

Bishop John Mambo says political parties should unite for a common goal of liberating Zambia from the corrupt individuals who have seized institutions of governance.
“In 2021, my prayer is change the system. Choose people who are not going to be kings but servants. What is killing Zambia today is arrogance. A minister is not a slave, is a king, a civil servant who is a permanent secretary can choose to see you or not. Once you reach this stage, it means government is gone. Who are they serving if they are not available for us ordinary citizens?” asks Bishop Mambo. “The other thing is this; my prayer in 2021, let us do away with fear but let’s bring about respect and demand for answers. I respect the President of the Republic of Zambia Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu but I don’t like the system of his governance[…] But what is happening in this country is that there is State capture in all institutions of governance.”
He says Zambia is rich and blessed with mineral resources but has selfish individuals who only make decisions to favour themselves and their families.
“If you do a life audit on our leaders, many of them will fail to account for what they have now…We need to put the country first[…]But here this corruption has gone too far. If you do an audit, all institutions that belong to government in terms land, houses, the police, are all gone. Money has exchanged hands illegally,” says Bishop Mambo.
His observations should be taken seriously.
The majority of Zambians are fed up and are now complaining against the corruption in the government.
As we have stated before, this is the most corrupt regime in Zambia’s history. And Edgar is the most corrupt president this country has had. From his own declarations, his wealth more than doubled in less than a year of becoming President. This was certainly not from earned income but from proceeds of corruption. He has, on several occasions, been challenged to explain his sudden wealth but has failed to do so.
And most of his ardent supporters and defenders are people who have enriched them through corruption. How many of his ministers can today be said to be clean and free of any kind of corruption?
Look at his close friends! Who among these can be said to be clean? He actually protects the corrupt and has no time for clean people. He actually hates clean people. They seem to be a challenge to him.
Edgar is the most intolerant president Zambia has ever known. And this has spread to his minions like Stephen Kampyongo and Bowman Lusambo.
Under Edgar’s presidency, political violence has increased in Zambia. He leads the most violent political party in Zambia’s history. Edgar rewards people for being brutish. How can a decent and peaceful president have the likes of Kampyongo and Lusambo as ministers given their backgrounds and conduct? Wherever these are there’s violence, threats and turmoil.
When it comes to democracy, Edgar’s rule is worse than that of the one party state. He has literally taken us beyond the one party dictatorship. Our multiparty political dispensation is being obliterated, living only his party to function politically and otherwise. He has abused the public order Act to stifle opposition political mobilisation work in a way no other president has ever done. And to the public order Act he has added the COVID-19 restrictions to further suffocate opposition political mobilisation work.
There’s no Zambian president who has abused the police to suppress, repress and humiliate political opponents than Edgar. Look at how he has abused the police to harass and humiliate Hakainde Hichilema, Dr Fred M’membe, Chishimba Kambwili, Harry Kalaba and other political opponents!
What we have today in Zambia is not only a kleptocracy but also a dictatorship.
There’s no president of this country who has abused the Judiciary than Edgar. He has completely destroyed the independence of our Judiciary. We actually don’t have a judiciary worth talking about.
All our government institutions have been undermined, compromised to meet his corrupt needs.
Edgar has no restraint whatsoever. This is a very dangerous president.
We can’t understand how anyone who loves this country and its people can support, defend and even vote for Edgar!
