Simusamba’s refusal to recuse himself is misjustice – Chifire

GREGORY Chifire says the refusal by Lusaka Principal Magistrate David Simusamba to recuse himself from the case involving Chishimba Kambwili is a serious act of misjustice.

He adds that the denial by Simusamba to refer the matter he is presiding to the High Court and Constitutional Court for determination of constitutional issues in Kambwili’s forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer case is aimed at defeating the course and end of justice.

Chifire, in exile in South Africa owing to a court sentencing, noted that he may not be one of the favourite people in the circles of the judiciary to make pleadings before it.

He said it had been difficult on his part to keep quiet because he has always held the judiciary in very high esteem.

The executive director of the Southern African Network against Corruption further noted that it was the first time in the history of the Commonwealth that a presiding magistrate had refused to recuse himself from handling a matter when the accused had made a prayer to the magistrate.

“There is also a judgment in black and white where three Supreme Court judges, namely the then deputy chief justice, judge Mervin Mwanamwambwa, judge Adam M. Wood and judge Mumba Malila ably guided in the case of Michael Mabenga V. The Post Newspaper Limited Appeal No. 069/2012. The learned justices guided that the learned judge should not have handled a matter in which the lawyer appearing before her was prosecuting the judge in a different matter. The justices ordered that the matter be taken back to the High Court for hearing before a different judge,” he said.

Chifire, who is also a human rights activist and governance expert, said it was an open secret that the way magistrate Simusamba had been conducting himself in the case in question was regrettable and potentially drags the good name of the judiciary into public odium and spectacle.

He insisted that it was high time that Chief Justice Irene Mambilima took action to end ‘this embarrassing situation’.

“To borrow the words of the former chief justice of Zambia, justice John Skinner, confidence in the Judiciary in Africa is a delicate bloom. We all need to guard the Judiciary against elements that may taint its good image,” he said.

Chifire said it was well known that over the past few years, confidence in the Zambian Judiciary has been facing a serious test owing to the behaviour of some members of the Judiciary.

He said Kambwili was not the first person to complain against magistrate Simusamba and the chain of complaints should compel the Chief Justice to act.

“Like many Zambians out there, I am worried that despite Kambwili’s complaining about the conduct of the magistrate to the Chief Justice and as well as Kambwili’s lawyers reporting the magistrate to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), no action has been taken. These allegations are very serious as they border on criminality. It is very difficult for members of the public to conceive the fact that a magistrate accused of a very serious criminal offence is allowed to continue presiding over cases. This is sending a very bad message out there because the Judiciary is a fountain of justice and should at all times be above reproach,” Chifire said.

“While on my bended knees, I plead with her ladyship to intervene in this case because justice will not be served. The conduct of the presiding magistrate has potential to embarrass the Judiciary.”

He said since magistrate Simusamba had refused to recuse himself, all eyes were on the Chief Justice to recuse the former in line with the provisions of the law.

He noted that section 6(2)(a) of the judicial (Code of Conduct) Act No. 13 of 1999 was very instructive as it had outlined instances, which might necessitate the transfer of a cause from one judge to another.

“I quote the relevant section verbatim. ‘(2) A judicial officer shall not adjudicate or take part in any consideration or discussion of any proceedings in which the officer’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned on the ground that: (a) The officer has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or party’s legal practitioners or person knowledge of the facts concerning the proceedings’,” Chifire said.

He said both Article 18(1) of the Bill of Rights and Article 118(1) of the Constitution of Zambia, Act no. 2 of 2016 state that justice shall be exercised in a just manner but that magistrate Simusamba’s refusal to recuse himself defeats the purpose and spirit of these provisions.

“Our hope lies in her Ladyship to do what is honourable and save the Judiciary the impending embarrassment,” said Chifire.