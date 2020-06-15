342 ZCCM ex-miners petition Lungu over 1992 underpayments

OVER 340 ZCCM ex-miners have petitioned President Edgar Lungu for underpayments when they were in employment.

A total of 342 former Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM) employees have petitioned the President.

Their Chingola-based chairperson, Danny Chipalo, told The Mast that the petition was sent to State House through Express Mail Service (EMS) on May 19 this year, as item number EE912347994ZM.

“We requested to have audience with His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu so that he may hear our grievance relating to the 1992 underpayments we received at Nchanga Division,” Chipalo said.

He explained that as opposed to their counterparts at Nampundwe, Mufulira and Luanshya mines who were uniformly paid at an interest rate of 88 per cent after the Supreme Court judgment of 1999, all Nchanga division miners declared redundant during the same period only received interest at the rate of 35 per cent, giving a deficit of 53 per cent.

Chipalo contends that the said underpayments went against the 1992 redundancy agreement.

Chipalo also explained that his committee had engaged then mines minister Christopher Yaluma and the incumbent Richard Musukwa, who did their level best but that the issue still lingers, “probably due to jurisdiction limitations,” hence the committee’s decision to petition President Lungu.

“Knowing how understanding and accommodating President Lungu is, we are very optimistic that very soon permission will be granted for us to meet with him. You know this issue has taken too long but all hope is not lost,” indicated Chipalo.

Meanwhile, ex-miners committee secretary Richard Kabaso, another Chingola resident, encouraged the committee’s members across the country to exercise maximum patience as President Lungu studies the whole issue.

“I fully understand that this matter is very depressing to most of us because of the difficult time we have endured, in terms of survival and educating our children and dependents. However, since our petition is before President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, we all just need to be patient,” said Kabaso in a separate interview.

For purposes of anyone wanting to reach the ex-miners committee, the duo said the contact details are Danny Chipalo on 0977-204537 and Richard Kabaso on 0971-117219.