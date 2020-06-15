Bill 10 ‘changes’ unconstitutional – Sishuwa

SISHUWA Sishuwa warns that justice minister Given Lubinda’s announced ‘changes’ to Bill 10 are unconstitutional and meant to hoodwink MPs to support the essentially unchanged bill.

Dr Sishuwa, a historian and lecturer at the University of Zambia, said there is no law that allows the Attorney General to amend a bill that is before Parliament for second reading.

“Struggling to raise the two-thirds majority required to pass Bill 10 in Parliament, the PF now plans to defer it, again, on the pretext that the voting process is not yet clear under the COVID-19 guidelines. Their strategy is to buy time for bribing more MPs to support the Bill,” said Dr Sishuwa. “The ‘changes’ are unconstitutional and meant to hoodwink MPs to support the essentially unchanged Bill 10. There is no law that allows the Attorney General to amend a bill that is before Parliament for second reading. Amendments are only permitted after the second reading vote.”

Last Friday, the government published the Constitution (Amendment) Bill number 10 of 2019 in Gazette number 12 of June 12, 2020.

Lubinda said this was to stop the peddling of misinformation among citizens.

While urging the public to read the Bill to give themselves comfort and assurance, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment of ensuring trust and consensus building in the legislative process. Lubinda claimed that Bill 10 had been the most inclusive and comprehensive constitutional refinement process in the country’s political history.

He said the process lasted longer for any stakeholder to make their submissions, making calls for its withdrawal unwarranted.

Lubinda said the government was shocked to hear renewed skepticism on Bill 10 despite having given confidence to everyone that the parliamentary select Committee recommendations would be incorporated in the new constitution.

He wondered whether those calling for the withdraw of Bill 10 were concerned about issues that were raised when they pushed for the refinement of the Constitution.

Lubinda said such people were not true to their conscious that the country should undergo similar circumstances of presidential petitions after the 2021 elections.