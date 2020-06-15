Insurance can shore up SMEs during hard times – Stanbic

IT’S time entrepreneurs started viewing protection against unforeseen risks as a critical part of running a business because it helps protect their investment and aspirations, says Stanbic Insurance Brokers Zambia CEO Chilufya Nyirenda.

And the Pensions and Insurance Authority says insurance is not just about risk management but also a way for businesses to ensure sustainability in difficult times.

Speaking during a recent Stanbic Anakazi Online Conversations webinar, Nyirenda said many of the problems some Small and Medium Enterprises are facing due to the partial lockdown brought about by COVID-19 would have been avoided or mitigated with insurance.

She said the local SME sector had taken a massive hit from reduced trade, with many businesses facing the prospect of going under as their cash reserves dwindle.

“Part of the reason we see such a huge strain on the local SME sector is that most small business owners do not know how – or simply neglect – to put in place measures to mitigate the impact of unforeseen risks; viewing insurance as a luxury reserved for the elite and big corporates,” said Nyirenda. “However, hedging against risks is a responsibility we must all take. The question every investor and business owner should ask themselves is, ‘why work hard to grow an investment or business only to leave it completely exposed to economic shocks and other risks that may wipe out their value in an instant?’”

And PIA head of policy and analysis Namakau Ntini noted that stable SMEs typically have a set of goals that they work towards over the course of time.

“As they grow, so do the magnitude of these targets which in turn require more resources to maintain the expansion. The absence of cover leaves this growth especially vulnerable to external shocks in that the loss of a critical asset may cause an interruption to cash flow, thereby subverting any gains the enterprise may have made towards achieving its goals. Worse off, such losses have the potential to turn a business’ trajectory from expansion-driven to a fight for survival,” she said.

Ntini added that there was no “one-size-fits-all” insurance cover, saying that each business needs to engage its insurer and find a policy that covers its specific risks.

“It is important to find a policy that not only protects you against your biggest risks but also helps you save money. The key is to understand what you are buying and how the policy is meeting your needs to avoid buying policies that do nothing for you,” said Ntini.

Earlier this year, the PIA issued a directive for insurers to provide their clients with Key Fact Statements that break down insurance jargon to help clients understand the provisions of a policy before they sign up. This was part of several guidelines introduced by the authority to help bridge the gap between insurers and the public to demystify the sector and make it more relevant at business and individual level.