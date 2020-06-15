Lungu, PF have no COVID-19 exit strategy

FRESHER Siwale believes President Edgar Lungu and the PF have vested interest in the COVID-19 pandemic.

He hints that the President and his PF wants to: “swindle donors out of money [and] secondly, to stop opposition political parties from doing membership mobilisations.”

In an interview in Lusaka, Siwale, the president of the opposition New Labour Party, explained that he had remained quiet on the COVID-19 situation because: “I want to analyse what my colleagues are doing in government.”

“I gave them space so that they could work. But unfortunately what has come out is frightening, to say the least. The process that we are using is not backed by science…” Siwale said. “If really we had the coronavirus circulating within Lusaka, we could have had a patient from town centre, from City Market, from Soweto, Kanyama because these are highly densely populated and there is no social distancing in these areas and wearing of masks is not practiced.”

He said even at the height of the closure of bars, such facilities have been open in those highly densely populated areas.

“People have been drinking! How have we failed to record one case of COVID-19 from those areas where people have been converging in huge numbers? Why is it that we haven’t recorded even one case of COVID-19? So, these are some of the questions that must be asked,” he noted.

Siwale said the continued partial lockdown and closure of people’s businesses had led to massive deterioration of social welfare, in terms of incomes.

He added that hunger and poverty had been exacerbated by the partial lockdown.

“It looks like it was easy to announce this lockdown but the exit strategy is not there. Lungu and PF as a party have vested interest in this COVID-19 situation; one, to swindle donors out of money, secondly, to stop opposition political parties from doing membership mobilisations,” said Siwale.

“So, for them it has become easy to stop others to mobilise for the next elections, by using COVID-19. Thirdly, it is also coming out clearly that PF is not ready for the next elections. So, they would want to perpetuate this COVID-19 situation. There is no need for the PF to be punishing citizens unnecessarily. This COVID-19 issue in Zambia must be re-visited so that we can have a scientific approach in the data collection, processing and dissemination.”