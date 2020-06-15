Magistrate warns Kambwili, son over absconding from sessions

PRINCIPAL resident magistrate Mwaka Mikalile has threatened to curtail the freedom of NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili, his son Mwamba and the director of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited if they do not avail themselves before court at the next sitting.

This is in a matter where Kambwili, Mwamba, two Zambia Revenue Authority officials and Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited are facing charges of possessing more than K6 million, preparing a false document, obtaining pecuniary advantage and uttering a false document.

When the matter came up for continuation of trial, Kambwili and his son, together with a representative of Mwamona Engineering Technical Services were absent and only his two co-accused Lukwesa Musonda and Mulenga Kapilima, both ZRA officials, were present.

Anti Corruption Commission prosecutor Leon Lemba told magistrate Mikalile that the state was ready to proceed with trial but three of the accused were not present neither had they communicated to him with regards to their absence.

Lemba further told magistrate Mikalile that due to the absence of the lead prosecutor, Muchula Silumesi, the parties had agreed to adjourn the matter to a later date.

Magistrate Mikalile was however agitated with the absence of Kambwili and his co-accused.

“I am concerned with the absence of the accused and the reasons that have been advanced. I do hereby send a warning that if they will be absent at the next sitting, I will place them on warrant. I note that all the accused persons were not present at the last hearing and the case has never taken off this year,” said magistrate Mikalile

She adjourned the matter to July 27.