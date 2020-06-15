Mutati urges IMF to reinstate its country rep

FELIX Mutati says Zambia’s current economic challenges will necessitate in-depth and ongoing consultations with the IMF.

Mutati, a former finance minister, says it is for that reason that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ought to give serious consideration to reinstate its country representative in Zambia, “without much further delay”

In August 2018, the IMF withdrew its representative in Zambia, Alfredo Baldini, and the Fund has up to now not sent a replacement.

When news of Baldini being withdrawn circulated in August 2018, information minister and chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya hinted that there would be a replacement “soon.”

“The IMF is in Zambia for various progs [programmes] and is not leaving, However, Mr Afredo Baldini is leaving Zambia. His replacement will be here soon. Hon. Mwanakatwe (then finance minister, Margaret) will issue a detailed statement over the weekend…” tweeted Siliya.

In a statement yesterday, Mutati stated that the IMF should seek to take a more positive view in providing technical assistance and draw on its expertise in supporting a framework for improving the interface between fiscal policy and monetary policy institutions.

Mutati’s statement is a reaction to the one issued by the Ministry of Finance last Thursday, regarding the forthcoming consultations with the IMF slated for June 22 to July 1 this year.

He stated that the upcoming consultations could also be a key stepping stone to obtain IMF support, economic recovery plans and set a basis for agreeing a roadmap towards an economic recovery programme backed by funding, debt relief and technical assistance.

“Accordingly, we also expect that the IMF can render an objective view on Zambia’s economic recovery measures and point out where the country is doing well and areas in which the current plans could further be refined, to enhance recovery,” Mutati said. “It is my expectation that the Zambian authorities could consider taking an approach, as they have commendably done with the national budgeting process, to engage the private sector and civil society organisations prior to consultations with the IMF. This will be important in presenting a united, common front for Zambia to the IMF, for setting our economy on the recovery path, and having a platform to build on, post-the upcoming consultations.”

Mutati also stated that the macro-economic challenges Zambia faces call for a stronger need, than never before, for much closer interface between the custodians of monetary policy (Bank of Zambia) and those in charge of the fiscal policy (Ministry of Finance), in setting the country’s economy on the recovery path.

“In our current situation, monetary policy can be a macro-economic management tool of first resort given that it can be implemented much more flexibly and quicker than fiscal policy. However, monetary policy has to be supplemented by effective fiscal policy responses, which typically are medium to longer term instruments,” stated Mutati.