My letter to my government

[By Melvin Chisanga]

DEAR My Government,

It is out of a deep sense of concern that I seize this risky opportunity to write this letter to you, especially in today’s Zambia, where you our leaders have become an embodiment of knowledge.

Fair enough, and in view of this new normal (God knows since when), whereby ordinary citizens who hired you to run their company called Zambia have suddenly lost their right to advise you on what they think is the best way to keep their company Zambia, whose resources have been dwindling at the speed of knots, afloat, may I from the onset put my letter in its proper perspective that I write to seek answers and not to advise you, and I hope I am using the correct channel of communication too, am I?

As you may have already seen under my article name, my full names are Melvin Chisanga. I am a Zambian citizen and according to our application of the word youth in this country, I can call myself as such, though not quite because having already survived two serious midlife crises, I feel a legendary status would not be too much to claim, would it?

Furthermore, may I quickly urge you not waste your much sought after resource called time to try and establish which Chisanga Clan l hail from by quickly bringing to your attention the fact that I’m not of any pedigree background. If at all I have any relationship with any Chisanga family who had or still has a high standing in our society, then it must be one of those that did not make it to the post independence era as a single unit.

But I still thank God that it is my green Zambian National Registration Card accords me this right to write to you, and not my background because being of mongrel origins that I am, I could not have written to you if pedigree was the criteria for engagement because I do not have it. I am just one of those disgruntled citizens who would, lent an ear, bring a lot of issues to your attention.

I also happen to be one of those citizens who can say that if my government and I were to quantify what we have done for each other, what my government has done for me pales in comparison to what I have done for it. For all the taxes and other charges that the government has collected from me, it has never returned the favour by giving me any job or contract. And yet I’m still alive and a law-abiding citizen, isn’t that legendary too? Enough of my uninspiring introductory remarks. Let me get down to the business of the day, may I?

My government, you aware of the fact that under the current status quo, the general populous is of the shared view, and truth be said that life under the immediate past regime was way better than it is today. If income per capita is a true measure of the quality of life of the people in a given society, can we agree that this aspect of the lives of many Zambians has been plummeted drastically since your party took over?

Can we agree that the previous regime handed over to your party an economy that was growing at the rate of about seven per cent? What has been the percentage growth rate of the Zambian economy for the past couple of years? Are you also aware that the exchange rate has been increasing as if it has a mind of its own? Fuel prices have followed suit, despite hitting their record lowest in recent times on the international market this year. And yet you and your surrogates have had the audacity to tell us that things are okay. What a mockery to your electorate!

May I also take this opportunity to ask how you are planning to make the general populous stop talking about the fire tenders and ambulances transactions. The masses are still disgruntled about the silent diplomacy stance that you seem to have taken on these issues. With barely a year before the 12th August,2021 general elections, you may want to shake off this corruption tag from your party and government so that you go to the general elections on a fairly clean slate, wouldn’t you?

And talking about the 2021 elections, your party name is so tainted with all sorts of wrongs against your voters, with the hottest being corruption, that if you do not change course and part ways with that path of doom that you have been moving in for some time now, Zambians won’t buy into your developmental manifesto this time around.

Talking of developmental projects, do you remember the slogan with which you made so much noise to your political opponents? “Sonta!” Though it did not make all the sense from the programme vantage point, it somewhat spurred you on to where you are now. But with the current state of most of the roads, whose lifespan, were either by default or by design, seem not to exceed a five year term of office, I wonder what you will be pointing at come next year.

When was the last time you took a drive on Lumumba Road? If you haven’t done so recently, ask your colleagues and they will tell you that the road is under construction, two years into its commissioning. How about driving down Kafue Road? It is equally not looking good barely five years into its use. Has the Lusaka provincial minister taken note?

Speaking of Mr Bowman Lusambo, he likes bragging that he is a ‘bulldozer’. Does that sit well with everyone? I do not understand in what context he uses the bulldozer name but is it in symbolism of his character? If it is, then I have a problem because a bulldozer as just a piece of equipment that cannot do anything without an operator. By praising himself as a bulldozer, the minister is simply confessing that there is a human being behind the operation of the bulldozer, effectively implicating the appointing authority. Is that true? Voters are watching.

Talking about voters, who quite a good number of citizens are, they really suffered at the hands of gassers in the first quarter of this year. Are you aware that gassing wreaked far more havoc than has done COVID-19? Although COVID-19 has received more attention than did the gassing, its damage in the past three months is only ten per cent of that of gassing.

To that effect, we would want to know at what stage the gassing investigations have reached. Have there been any arrests so far? Someone has to atone for all that suffering we went through, which did not stop immediately despite the appeal from the first lady. If it’s Haman, let him climb his own stakes to demonstrate who God doesn’t favour those who want to touch His anointed. He would set a precedent.

Talking of precedence your excellency, Bill 10 is back. Out of the many positives that Bill 10 is touted to deliver if allowed to see the light of day, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to detect the negatives that are subtly stashed therein. Otherwise, Bill 10 will set a very bad precedent for posterity and relegate our democracy to an outright dictatorship. Remember that life is dynamic. You may be standing in a different place in the near future where Bill 10 may disadvantage you. Remember Haman in the Bible and do the right thing. It’s not too late.

Talking of dictatorship, don’t you think denying citizens their constitutional rights and freedoms are the first steps to a dictatorship? In case you our leaders have forgotten, the power to turn the fortunes of this country abides within the youth ranks of our society.

With the most productive phase of human life being during the youth stage, any government that want development should seek to tap into this time-bound resource to its advantage. Youths of this country have declared a revolution and I don’t think shutting their mouths is the solution. With the way things have been going in this country, the youths fear old age may catch them without anything to show for their lives.

Talking of old age, why is this government shilly shalling and somersaulting over the payment of retirees’ benefits? Have these people not suffered enough? We had a minister lying with a straight face in front of the cameras to the retirees, raising the hopes of those hungry souls in vain. Then you will send the same minister to do Bill 10 promotion on Diamond TV? We may not have all the powers to halt Bill 10 but we still deserve some respect.

Lastly, I would like to say I do take great exception to the remarks attributed to the Kabwe Central MP. What kind of a lawyer is he who can advocate for human rights violations in public just like that? Does it mean if you come from ‘Broken Hill’, breaking things, including people’s bones, should be your vocabulary ? I now understand why he has remained a fringe player in the PF government. The President surely knows where best to keep such fellows – on the bench. Can’t you people see that we can’t breathe?

chisangamelvin651@gmail.com