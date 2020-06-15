Remain strong, focused – HH

WE should all join hands in unity of purpose as we match on to a democratic change in 2021, says Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema, the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), was commenting on his foiled visit to Matero.

The opposition leader had announced on Thursday that he would be visiting Matero to check on how residents were coping with the coronavirus conditions.

But before going there, the opposition leader was informed that armed police officers and PF cadres had been deployed in Matero to block disrupt his activity.

Asked to comment on the development, Hichilema urged Zambians to remain strong and focused.

“I urge Zambians to remain strong and focused on our collective mission to liberate our country from poverty and thuggery,” Hichilema said.

He said he was disturbed by reports of heavy police patrols and armed PF cadres in an effort to block his activity.

“Friends, as I head to Matero, I’m disturbed by reports of heavy police patrols and armed PF cadres in an effort to block us. I ask the residents of Matero to share your pictures for citizens to see how the situation is unfolding. Our visit is peaceful and does not require such police presence. HH aka Bally.”