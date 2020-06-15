Siliya takes issue Diggers! ‘stupid’ headline

[By Changala Sichilongo]

INFORMATION minister Dora Siliya has taken issue with News Diggers! Friday editorial headline which carried the word “stupid”.

Siliya told media houses in Zambia that they are not advocacy institutions but were there to give editorials of and on facts on behalf of Zambians.

In her letter dated 12th June 2020 to Diggers Newspaper editor and copied to all media houses, Siliya stated that she had noticed with grave concern “the culture of derogatory language creeping back into our media.” She warned that the remarks had exposed the newspaper to “possibly all manner of retaliation which might incite the youths of Zambia to attack the media house if there is no recourse”.

“An example is Friday 12 June, 2020 editorial headline in the Diggers. While government has no problem with an opinion that disagrees strongly with government, it has problems with the use of the word “stupid” against the youth of Zambia. This reference has been made by Diggers editors purely because of the youths having exercised their right to support a political party of their choice,” she stated. “If the Diggers wishes to claim the right of freedom of expression and freedom of the press, those freedoms must also respect the freedoms of the youth of Zambia and their choice to dance ‘dununa’ in the past, now and indeed even in the future, without fear of being referred to as ‘stupid’.”

Siliya stated that it was her considered view that the Diggers editors would “see sense in apologizing” to the youths of Zambia.

“Government has a responsibility to advise media houses not to forget the political and cultural environment they operate in. It is not a vacuum but very real,” stated Siliya. “Media houses are not advocacy institutions, but are there to give editorials of and on facts on behalf of the people of Zambia. Editorials that begin with derogatory words just take away from professionalism, our culture, our Christian values and most of all our very democracy we wish to preserve.”