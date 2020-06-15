Teqball targets 45 clubs by December – Jere

TEQBALL Federation of Zambia launched its presence in the country in January and set the ball rolling with some coaches courses in Lusaka.

With the COVID-19 paralysing all sporting activities for more three months now, it’s an obvious reason why Teqball has not started its full operations.

However, federation president Dickson Jere said 45 clubs will be put in place across the country by the end of this year.

“We are less than a year old but since our establishment we have been able to put out structures in place. By the end of this year, we are targeting to put 45 Teqball clubs around the country,” he said. “We have already started the process mainly with defence forces teams who are also on board to open clubs. But we are also targeting schools and a number of football clubs have also indicated that they will also want their football teams have Teqball teams. We are anticipating that by the end of this year, we would have structured our league, so that we can start our league games alongside football. Our aim is to make sure we develop a cadre of players that will be able to participate in the continental games, one which is the World Cup coming up next year and we are hoping we will be able to take a team there. ”

Jere said a technical person to put all this in place has been appointed.

“So we have appointed a technical person, who is going to make sure that these clubs are formed and registered. As of last week, I do know that we have more than 50 clubs that have submitted names to set up football teams and we have sent the names to FITEQ which is our international federation,” he said. “We promised that the first 45 clubs we will give them free Teqball equipment and we will arrange training programmes for the coaches and referees from each and every club. So far we are okay and we are hoping that we will be receiving our first consignment of Teqball tables by August, so that each and every school or clubs can be given these facilities.”

The federation has also put in place a road map to train coaches and referees across the country.

“Our aim is that Teqball is not a Lusaka thing but is to make sure that it is taken to all the provinces in the country and that the league is organised in all the provinces,” said Jere.