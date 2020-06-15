There’s no agreement with Zesco for supply of power to KCM – CEC

COPPERBELT Energy Corporation has argued that there is currently no wheeling agreement between Zesco and itself for supply of electricity to KCM to warrant further use of its infrastructure by Zesco.

This is in a matter where Zesco Limited and Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) have sued the CEC Plc for switching off power supply to KCM.

The plaintiffs want an order or declaration that the action by CEC to unilaterally restrict power supply to KCM contravenes the law as promulgated under the Electricity Act (common Carrie)(Declaration) Regulations Statutory Instrument No.57 of 2020 (“S.I No.57 of 2020”).

Zesco and KCM want an order of injunction restraining CEC by itself, directors and officers or its agents from interfering in the time sheet agreement between Zesco and KCM through restricting KCM from receiving supply from Zesco pending determination of the matter.

The Lusaka High Court granted an ex-parte order of mandatory injunction to KCM on June 3, 2020 ordering CEC and its agents to allow uninterrupted supply of electricity by Zesco to KCM using its transmission and distribution lines which were declared a common carrier by the Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa.

But in an affidavit in opposition to summons for mandatory injunction sworn by CEC chief operating officer Christopher Nthala, CEC and Zesco limited entered into a bulk supply agreement on November 21, 1997 and expired on March 31, 2020 following an extension of its original tenure of 15 years to 20 years.

Nthala said CEC has been the main supplier of power to the mines on the Copperbelt consequent to which it entered into various existing long term power supply agreements including that with KCM whose term expired on March 31, 2020 but was extended to May 31, 2020 by mutual agreement.

He explained that between February and March 2020, CEC and the government negotiating team which comprised Zesco and representatives from government engaged in negotiations for a new power supply agreement to replace the BSA while the initial understanding was that parties would work to put in place an interim agreement with different terms and at March 31, 2020, Zesco and CEC had not formed consensus on a new power supply agreement.

Nthala argued that the allegation that CEC had lost its preferential status as a bulk taker of electricity was false as Zesco and CEC continue to be in discussions over the new power supply arrangement but the parties did not agree on certain terms.

He said while the discussions relating to the power supply agreement were still pending finalisation, another matter arose following CEC’s attempts to recover a debt in excess of US$144 million owed to it by KCM.

“KCM as a customer is under a legal duty to pay its electricity bills for power supply received from CEC and CEC is legally entitled to suspend supply of electricity to KCM if a customer defaults on its duty to settle its bills,” Nthala said.

And KCM in its submissions in support of order of mandatory injunction prayed that the court confirms its interim order of mandatory injunction.

KCM claimed that following the expiry of the BSA, it made it known to CEC that it would not be renewing the agreement in accordance with the provisions of the said agreement, which by implication meant that CEC no longer has the capacity to supply stable bulk power to the mining firm or at any rate on favourable rates prior to March 31, 2020.

The mining company said Zesco and KCM entered into an agreement for the supply of bulk power and the issue that arose was how Zesco would transmit power to KCM as the infrastructure which it was connected to belonged to CEC.

It stated that by letter dated May 29, 2020, CEC made known its intention to cut power supply to KCM when the extension of the power supply agreement expired on May 31, 2020 but Nkhuwa intervened and advised CEC to continue supply of power pending completion of the wheeling agreement between Zesco and CEC but the latter was adamant and proceeded to cut power supply to KCM.

KCM said Nkhuwa under section 15(1) of the electricity Act No.11 of 2019 promulgated statutory instrument No. 57 of 2020 and declared CEC’s infrastructure as a common carrier to resolve the impasse.

It said Zesco and itself want an order of mandatory injunction to restrain and compel CEC to make available its infrastructure for purposes of supply of power to the mining company.

“We contend that the plaintiffs’ right to relief is clear. Despite the transmission and distribution lines being private property of the defendant (CEC), the minister is empowered by law to designate private infrastructure in the power industry, such as that owned by the defendant as being available for transmission of power to the general public,” Zesco and CEC stated.

“Being a statutory provision, the defendant is bound by the provisions thereof and notwithstanding the matter currently being determined by Arbitration between KCM and CEC regarding settlement of outstanding bills for power already supplied to KCM. The defendant cannot raise that issue by way of estoppel.”

KCM contended that it would suffer greater inconvenience should there be disruption of power compared to the economic loss that CEC would suffer from the use of its infrastructure at a rate currently determined by the Energy Regulation Board as opposed to that agreed between it and Zesco.

It added that due to the nature of its operations, damages would not be an adequate remedy.