We must return to normalcy – Chilufya

RETURNING to normalcy is an imperative we’ll not escape as we have already projected that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time, says health minister Chitalu Chilufya.

Dr Chilufya this afternoon said Zambia had recorded 182 new coronavirus cases out of 9,275 tests conducted in the last seven days.

He said the government was implementing a scalable plan, “it’s adjustable upwards and downwards and it is informed by the evolution of the pandemic.”

Briefing the media on the pandemic, Dr Chilufya said the country had also recorded one new death related to COVID-19.

“In the last seven days we have recorded 182 new cases of COVID-19 out of a total of 9,275 tests. Western Province has recorded its first nine cases. The new cases include 26 community members; that is, 22 out of Nakonde, two out of Ndola, one in Chililabombwe and one in Senga Hill,” Dr Chilufya said. “Again, 17 were known contacts from Lusaka; that was 13, and three that was from Kafue; and Kalulushi, one. We did record two cases of health workers in Ndola, and 36 were recorded out of the facility-based surveillance routine screening. And these included 20 from Lusaka, six from Ndola, five from Mongu, Kaoma two, Senanga one, Sesheke one, Chingola one.’’

He said Kenneth Kaunda International Airport recorded three cases.

Dr Chilufya said in the same period, 154 patients were discharged from isolation facilities.

He said cumulatively, the country has so far recorded 1,382 cases with 11 deaths and 1,142 recoveries.

President Edgar Lungu is expected to address the nation on COVID-19 this week.