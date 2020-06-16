Bill 10 hasn’t been amended – Mwiimbu

JACK Mwiimbu says justice minister Given Lubinda’s self-proclaimed knowledge of parliamentary legislation is highly flawed.

Mwiimbu, a lawyer, is the UPND legal committee chairman and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

He is Monze Central member of parliament.

On Sunday Interview programme, Lubinda, the Kabwata PF member of parliament, said 20 years of being in Parliament had taught him a lot about legislation and: “nobody can challenge me.”

Lubinda believes amendments in bill 10 have enjoyed popularity among Zambians.

“[They are] amendments which the opposition are dancing about, they are very excited about. I have said because you don’t trust even yourselves and the procedures of Parliament, I’m going to show you how serious I am by getting all these issues that you like and put them in my bill and make it public so that everybody can see that I’m sincere,” said Lubinda. “I have published my amendments. You can’t amend a bill outside Parliament. 20 years of being in Parliament and not going to Parliament to drink tea! 20 years of being active in Parliament has taught me how to run issues of Parliament and nobody can challenge me. Nobody, I can assure you.”

At a media briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka yesterday, Mwiimbu argued that the published gazette notice No.534 of 2020 and the purported amendments to National Assembly Bill No.10 of 2019 were illegal.

“I don’t know what experience he (Lubinda) has. If he is talking about his experience pertaining parliamentary legislation, then his experience is very flawed,” Mwiimbu said when asked to comment on Lubinda’s remarks.

“As I’m speaking now, I’m relying on the Standing Orders of the House. Amendments can only be made at committee stage – you cannot move any amendments before committee stage.”

He said if there were any amendments to be gazetted and re-printed, the Speaker had to authorise under Standing order 112.

Mwiimbu, who was flanked by party spokesperson Charles Kakoma and legal committee member Mulambo Haimbe, challenged Lubinda to mention which Standing Orders allowed him to do what he had done on Bill 10, so far.

“Let him tell the nation! As far as I’m concerned, what he has done is flawed. Is he telling the nation that Bill No. 10 has gone through second reading? It hasn’t! Has it already reached committee stage? It hasn’t! Has it reached third reading where you can make further amendments? It hasn’t!” Mwiimbu said. “So, what knowledge is he talking about parliamentary legislation? All what he is doing is to mislead the public and we call on the public not to be misled by these manoeuvres by Honourable Lubinda.”

He explained that for a bill of a constitutional nature, as the case was now, before any attempt to amend it, “it has to be supported by two thirds majority of all members in the House.”

“[But] this has not happened. We are made to understand that this bill will be coming tomorrow (today) for a second reading and very likely, this bill will not go through,” Mwiimbu said. “So, at what point did he get the authority to make an amendment? We have no doubt in our minds as UPND that the intention is to muzzle the deliberations by members of the public on this very important issue and mislead the public that Bill No. 10 has been amended. There is no bill that has been amended. None!”

Mwiimbu said when a bill was amended, it had to be amended on the floor of the House.

“What has happened is unprecedented because we have a government that has the propensity to mislead the public in order to woo support. But whatever they are doing is illegal and we wish to categorically inform the nation to ignore whatever manoeuvres the PF are doing over Bill No. 10,” he explained. “We request members of the public to demand that this particular bill be withdrawn from the House.”

Mwiimbu stressed that the UPND’s position on Bill 10 had not changed.

“Whenever Bill No. 10 is brought for second reading on the floor of the House, we as UPND members of parliament and our partners in the House are not going to support Bill No. 10. We therefore support the decision by the churches not to support the enactment of Bill No. 10,” said Mwiimbu.