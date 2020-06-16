Chipata High Court acquits woman accused of manslaughter

A 23-YEAR-OLD Chipata woman who was charged with manslaughter on Monday walked to freedom after the High Court acquitted her.

This is the matter were Christabel Luka Zimba of Old Jim Compound was charged with manslaughter.

It was alleged that Zimba caused the death of Langson Zimba on September 26, 2019.

But in acquitting Christabel, Lusaka judge Dr Winnie Sithole Mwenda, who is sitting in Chipata, said the evidence adduced before court was circumstantial because no one saw the accused stabbing the deceased with a knife.

She said the prosecution failed to satisfy the court that Zimba acted in an unlawful manner.

In her defence, Christabel told the court that she was a businesswoman and that she was running a bottle store at Chawuya-Chawuya complex.

She narrated that on September 26, 2019, around 18:00 hours, she met the deceased as she was taking back the knife she had borrowed from her neighbour.

Christabel explained that Zimba, pushed her against the wall and held her around her waist and told her that he wanted to have sex with her.

She further said when trying to flee from the deceased who held both her hands, he cut himself with a knife which she was carrying and that Zimba did not know that she was carrying a knife in her hands as it was dark.

Christabel disclosed that Zimba fled the scene when she shouted for help and later continued with her journey.

The accused said she was later informed by Zimba that he was bleeding, as he had been cut by a knife she was carrying.

She said Zimba refused to be taken to the hospital and requested to be given money in order for him to buy medicine, stating that she later gave him a K20 out of the K50 he had requested.

Chrisatbel said on the morning of September 27, 2019, she went to the market where she was informed that someone has been found dead near Jemita Guest House and that the person was the first born of Mr Zimba.

She said later it was established that it was the deceased and this led to her arrest by police.

Judge Mwenda also jailed Penias Mwanza and Patrick Tembo, both of Nyimba five years each for stock theft.

Mwanza stole an animal worthy K3,500, property of Geoffrey Mbewe while Tembo stole a cow worthy K2,200 from Tobias Mumba.