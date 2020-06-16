COVID-19 and PF campaigns

Fresher Siwale says the continued partial lockdown and closure of people’s businesses have led to massive deterioration of social welfare, in terms of incomes.
“It looks like it was easy to announce this lockdown but the exit strategy is not there. Lungu and PF as a party have vested interest in this COVID-19 situation; one, to swindle donors out of money, secondly, to stop opposition political parties from doing membership mobilisations,” says Siwale. “So, for them it has become easy to stop others to mobilise for the next elections, by using COVID-19. Thirdly, it is also coming out clearly that PF is not ready for the next elections. So, they would want to perpetuate this COVID-19 situation. There is no need for the PF to be punishing citizens unnecessarily. This COVID-19 issue in Zambia must be re-visited so that we can have a scientific approach in the data collection, processing and dissemination.”
We agree.
We have consistently stated that the enormity of the situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic invites – or rather forces – us to reflect on the nature and effectiveness of the way our country is being governed. In our current situation with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the central governance issue involves getting people to divert from their normal routines in the name of public health goals. In some cases, they are even asked to forego engaging in the activities that provide daily sustenance. A tall order to say the least.
But while we have been told to mask up, stay at home and observe public health measures, the ruling PF and its surrogates are all over the country mobilizing for 2021 elections – and in most cases without respecting health guidelines.
We all saw pictures from the Copperbelt where Davies Mwila, the PF secretary general, was busy mobilising structures for voters’ registration due in October including urging the party to ensure youths without NRCs obtain them.
Edgar Lungu, also, has been to Siavonga, Chirundu, Luangwa, and in North Western Province in the last few weeks engaging in campaigns.
He has been meeting Patriotic Front structures, village headmen and chiefs.
While, Patriotic Front leaders are all over campaigning for the 2021 elections, opposition politicians are being arrested by the police for doing similar things.
The government is using COVID-19 restrictions to stifle opposition political mobilisation work.
If there was an impartial enforcement of these restrictions it would be understandable.
But this was the case even before the appearance of the coronavirus. The public order Act was misused or abused to restrict opposition political mobilisation efforts. And Patriotic Front cadres have been the ones enforcing the restrictions on the opposition.
An uneven playing field is a central, yet underappreciated, component of contemporary authoritarianism. In many regimes, democratic competition is undermined less by fraud or repression than by unequal access to resources, media, and state institutions and partial application or enforcement of the law. When opposition are denied access to finance and mass media and partial law enforcement, their ability to compete in elections – and survive between elections – is often impaired. Where the playing field is skewed, the weakening, collapse, and/or cooptation of resource-starved parties may effectively depopulate the opposition, even in the absence of large-scale repression. A skewed playing field may thus allow autocrats to maintain power without resorting to the kind of fraud or repression that can undermine their international standing, allowing them, in effect, to have their cake and eat it too.
The only way forward for opposition political parties is to play a better game of chess, making the best strategic use of the limited space available.
