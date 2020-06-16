Daka on track for golden boot

RED HOT striker Patson Daka has continued his scoring prowess in the Austrian Bundesliga with another goal as Red Bull Salzburg recorded an emphatic 3-1 win over Lask on Sunday.

Daka played 84 minutes while his compatriot Enock Mwepu played a full match as the duo continue to shine in the title race.

It took Daka just 11 minutes to get on the scoresheet, scoring his side’s second goal after Lask defenders failed to clear Szoboszlai’s cross.

The goal took Daka’s tally to 23 in 25 matches and six in the last four matches for his club.

He is still two goals behind Shon Zalman Weissman in the race for the Golden Boot; the Israeli forward was again on target, scoring in Wolfsberger AC’s 2-1 loss to second-placed Rapid Wien.

Red Bull has moved to 36 points, seven points clear at the top as they chase for another league title.