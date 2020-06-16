ECZ will keep enhancing ICT systems to uphold data integrity – Kasonde

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has committed to continuing to enhance its technology systems to ensure data integrity in elections management is upheld.

During a media briefing at the Commission’s offices in Lusaka on Friday, a reporter asked how foolproof the ECZ’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) system was, in terms of managing elections results.

In response, ECZ ICT director Dylan Kasonde said: “we use systems to ensure that the integrity of the result is upheld.”

Before, Kasonde’s explanation, ECZ chief elections officer Patrick Nshindano said “[results] manipulation never happens even in the existing ICT structure.”

On his part, Kasonde pointed out that the ECZ’s ICT directorate works hard to ensure that one’s vote is upheld.

“We use systems to ensure that the integrity of the result is upheld and the availability of the result is upheld. As you know, technology is ever changing,” he said. “So, we keep monitoring the ICT development space to ensure that we use systems and processes that will enhance the result management process and we’ll keep improving that process and we’ll ensure that that is upheld, going forward.”

Kasonde underscored that in its result management system, the Commission avails election results at polling stations and that such results were posted outside.

“These are collated at the collation centre. We’ll keep improving those systems; currently we only have technology at the totalling centre and the national results centre. So, we’ll keep enhancing those systems to ensure that data integrity is upheld,” he noted.

Asked to comment on online voter registration, Kasonde explained that it was a pre-registration platform that the Commission had developed.

“So, in the comfort of your space at home, you’ll be able to access a link where you will be able to upload your details. Then at some point the Commission will be able to look at that application, we view it, and when it is approved, you’ll be able to access strategic centres where your biometrics will be captured and you’ll be issued with a [voter’s] card,” Kasonde explained.

“So, it’s not online from end to end. It’s just that you’ll pro-actively upload your details but your biometrics have to be captured using our equipment. That (biometrics capturing) you won’t be able to do using your mobile devices because of the specifications that we’ll require.”

He added that online voter registration would simply lessen the time one takes when interacting with the ECZ’s registration officers.

“We also intend to have this platform open to the public for tests [and] through the chief elections officer’s office we’ll be able to communicate when. [But] this should be very soon so that the public can familiarise themselves with the system before it is actually implemented,” said Kasonde.