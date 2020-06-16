It’s time to take back our country – Socialist youth

A LAW student is distressed that there is increased poverty and mismanagement of public resources in Zambia yet government officials do not explain the trend.

Khotiye Mwikisa, a member of the Socialist Party youth league, talks about the need to invest in the future of Zambia.

In a write-up, Mwikisa underscores that Zambians must take interest in issues which affect them.

“It is time for us to take back our country. Too many times we have chosen silence. Too many times we have looked the other way and accepted things as the norm,” Mwikisa said.

“This has to change; we have to change our mindsets, our mentalities and work together to bring change to this country. We must not only ask the right questions but we must begin implementing change now, be it in the current or the next government.”

She highlighted some of the major issues which currently beset citizens.

Mwikisa named those as poverty, increased disease, theft, corruption (mismanagement of public funds) and lack of citizens’ empowerment.

Other hardships, according to Mwikisa, border on high inflation, unemployment, high electricity tariffs, and compromised education and healthcare systems, and low quality/lack of public infrastructure.

“What saddens me the most is the fact that these issues continue to worsen and the current government refuses to disclose to us why and how we got here. If we do not know the whys and hows, then how do we progress?” she wondered.

“Do we have any functioning systems in place that help those in hardship? Does our welfare system actually function? The structures that have been put in place; do they actually work?”

Mwikisa also explains why he opted to join the Socialist Party, led by Dr Fred M’membe.

“[It] is because youth empowerment is a priority…” he noted. “We (youths) are in the best position to define our expectations through experience and exposure, define what we want as the future of this country. They (Socialist Party) have created a platform that caters specifically to the youth and younger generations where we can bring our ideas and our initiatives and discuss how we can grow as individuals, thus grow our economy. The party wants to create future leaders [for] we are needed in the progress of this country.”

She further extolled Dr M’membe as an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist who should be considered as a leader because, “he continues to help our people in the community.”

Mwikisa said Dr M’membe had helped people to get educated (locally and internationally), assisted with healthcare provision, assisted people in gaining employment, and provided employment for several people, plus creating a platform for freedom of speech through his media business, The Post newspaper (in liquidation).

“Dr Fred M’membe and comrades such as Dr Cosmas Musumali (Socialist Party general secretary and presidential running mate) and Dr Ngenda Mwikisa (party treasurer general) have taken part in sustainable development in poor communities and have many ideas and initiatives…” he said. “With significant focus on social development, Dr Cosmas Musumali continues to be actively involved in encouraging and promoting individuals to reach their full potential with his philanthropic measures. These leaders have fabricated this by their own means and without creating any attention to themselves. They have implemented this for public good, focusing on the quality of life. These are qualities of leadership.”

Mwikisa also noted that qualities of leadership found in the Socialist Party indicated initiatives that an economy needed.

“Therefore, the Socialist Party leaders have vision, placing value on the future generation and promoting sustainability,” said Mwikisa.