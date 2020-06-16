Risk management will increase accountability – Mulonda

CONTROLLER of Internal Audit Chibwe Mulonda says the implementation of risk management is expected to increase the government’s accountability and transparency in providing quality, efficient, and effective services to citizens and other clients.

Speaking during the Ministry of Finance top-management visioning-and-milestone-setting meeting on economic policy, fiscal affairs, tax policy, financial management, and internal controls, Mulonda said the institutionalisation of risk management in the public sector would aid in managing the development and implementation of risk and business continuity practices and ensure that implementation of the government’s plans and programmes was effectively managed for optimal performance outcomes.

He said the risk management tool would enable the central government to respond to some of the performance management challenges highlighted in various reports of the Auditor General by anchoring activity implementation on innovation, focused priority setting, and efficient resource allocation in order to attain cost-efficient and improved service delivery.

“Implementation of risk management is, therefore, expected to increase the government’s accountability and transparency in providing quality, efficient, and effective services to citizens and other clients,” he said.

He listed the topline benefits of risk management as better output and outcomes through improved project and programme management; informed decisions underpinned by appropriate rigor and analysis of risks; more sustainable and reliable service delivery; reduced wasteful expenditure; prevention of fraud and corruption and, better value for money through more efficient use of public resources.

Mulonda thanked Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GMBH (GIZ), in absentia, for the financial assistance invested in developing and drafting the Risk Management Framework.

The government last December introduced a Risk Management Department under the Office of Controller of Internal Audit in the Ministry of Finance.

Commenting on the submission, Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba said change management programmes were needed to ensure that all public service workers begin to practice risk management and incorporate it in their planning, budgeting, implementation, and monitoring and evaluation activities.

Yamba said this would assist the government to meet its development obligations to the people of Zambia without leaving anyone behind.

According to Ministry of Finance spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta, the Risk Management Framework spells out the principles that guide the management of risks in the public sector in accordance with the public financial management Act No.1 of 2018.

Kandeta said the framework sets out organisational arrangements that would support and sustain risk management by providing risk management policy direction, risk management systems and processes, and structural arrangements for risk management governance.

He said the framework would also guide the integration of risk management processes in public sector management processes and responsibilities, in a cost-effective and accountable manner.

According to the Risk Management Framework, governing bodies of public sector entities need to ensure that effective systems of risk management and business continuity processes are established as part of the process of entrenching controls.

This, Mulonda said, would enhance the ability of institutions to deflect adverse outcomes and optimise opportunities in meeting their strategic objectives, in a cost-effective and accountable manner.

The Risk Management Framework will be rolled out to all Ministries, Provinces, and spending agencies to help them to understand risk analysis, mitigation, and control measures in the implementation of risk management. Prior to roll-out, capacity building will be conducted for scheduled Ministries, Provinces and Agencies, accordingly.

The effects of delayed implementation of the Risk Management Framework occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19, cannot be over-emphasized as travel, meetings, and training events remain restricted to control further spread of the pandemic.

“This has resulted in delaying the training of risk champions in Ministries, Provinces and Agencies,” he informed the meeting.

Mulonda took the opportunity to report that the Risk Management Department not only participated in the formulation of the ministry’s business continuity plan during the COVID-19 but is also spearheading the development of risk registers and a business continuity policy framework for the public sector.

Kandeta said the implementation of the Risk Management Framework would be done through a phased approach, according to set timelines.

He said all things being equal, the framework would be fully implemented in the public sector by June 2022.

Present were finance minister Dr Bwalya Ngandu, Yamba, Accountant General Kennedy Musonda, permanent secretary (economic management and finance) Mukuli Chikuba and permanent secretary (budget and economic affairs) Dr Mulenga Pamu.

In 2012, the government embarked on the process of operationalising the risk management framework in the public sector as required by the public finance laws which require controlling officers, among other things, to maintain an effective, efficient and transparent system of financial and risk management and internal control.

The introduction of risk management framework in the public sector was driven by committees namely Steering and Technical and the Risk Management Implementation Team.

The Steering Committee, headed by the Secretary to the Cabinet, comprised the Office of the Auditor General, Ministries and Provinces, Bank of Zambia, Zambia Revenue Authority, Zambia Public Procurement Authority.

The task was to oversee the introduction of risk management in the public sector and approve all activities relevant to the risk management process.

The Technical Committee was headed by Ministry of Finance with member composition of directors drawn from the public sector. Its task was to provide general direction and leadership on the introduction of risk management framework in the public sector.