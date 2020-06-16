Show Society cancels 2020 edition due to COVID-19

[By Changala Sichilongo]

THE Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia has cancelled this year’s show, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Society president Cosmas Michello said the organisation did not want to risk people’s lives.

This year’s show was going to be the 94th edition, themed: Innovation Through Technology.

“The Agricultural and Commercial Society of Zambia (ACSZ) regrets to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Agricultural and Commercial Show due to the prevailing global pandemic caused by the coronavirus or commonly known as COVID-19. The global pandemic has recorded unprecedented spread resulting in higher infection rates and mortalities across the world and as a country we have been equally affected,” he said. “The advent of COVID-19 pandemic has led to the introduction of myriad public health measures which has adversely affected our routine preparations and ultimately making it impractical to host Zambia’s most prestigious Agricultural and Commercial Show this year. This year’s Show was slated for the 29th July to 3rd August under the theme: ‘Innovation Through Technology’.”

Michello said it was prudent that the Society followed health guidelines with regard to the coronavirus.

He however, said the Society would continue to plan for the 2021 show.

“As ACSZ, we found it prudent to cancel the premiere Show as a way of following the public health regulations issued by the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Ministry of Health in order to stop the spread of the virus. As you may be aware, our Show deals with thousands varied participants coming from our communities, businesses fraternity and foreign delegates,” said Michello. “It brings about live events of face-to-face interactions through mass gathering such that if the Show is held this year would negate the public health measures aimed at effectively combating the Coronavirus. Therefore, the ACSZ is committed to strictly follow the public health guidelines such as social (physical) distancing, avoid overcrowding and embracing hygiene practices in order to prevent the spread of the virus. As a Society, we would like to inform the general public and businesses that our Secretariat remains operational and proceed with planning arrangements for 2021 Agricultural and Commercial Show.”