2021 general elections: an opportunity for Zambians to debate development path centred on results

Who is going to win the 2021 presidential election? And most importantly, which political party will be victorious in Zambia’s forthcoming August 2021 polls?

Why must Zambians vote for that presidential candidate and political party? Why should citizens give their 50+1 support to that candidate and party? What must be the distinguishing factors or characteristics of such a leader and political grouping? When we see or hear them, how shall we know and recognise them as the would-be leaders of the wealthy but currently very poverty-stricken nation of Zambia post August 2021?

These are some of the questions which naturally filled my mind and heart when the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief executive officer Mr Patrick K Nshindano appeared on Diamond TV and QTV main news casts on Friday 12th June, 2020. Mr Nshindano made it plain that ECZ had no mandate to postpone the country’s constitutional provision to hold elections next year.

Further, the ECZ chief informed the nation that voter registration was going to start on 18th October, 2020 and will only run for a month. He went further to emphasise that it was going to be a rigorous and busy period for the Commission. According to Mr Nshindano, the printer for the ballot papers had already been identified and offered this special tender.

Now, I have no doubt in my mind that Zambia, my own and only country will be going for a general election in August, 2021. Interestingly, the ECZ’s crucial announcement has come at a time when sentiments of putting off the election due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) had ravaged the world. Also, the country had for the past two weeks been overwhelmed with youth protests against poor governance of our economy by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) leadership. The youths who include musicians and comedians (simply artistes) took turns on social media platforms to voice out their dissatisfactions on governance issues in the country.

Today, I want us to critically reflect on what kind of a ‘winning’ presidential candidate and political party Zambians must be looking for in 2021 elections. It is my considered view that this is a crucial subject matter, regardless of whether you are under age to vote, old or youthful, male or female or indeed religious or you practice paganism.

For almost ten (10) straight months now, I have been writing to welcome Zambians to the concepts and practice of Results Based Management (RBM) and Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E). My advocacy and persuasions have been centred on my resolve that: “Enough is Enough! Zambia, for a long time has followed and implemented a ‘rhetoric development process’ BUT that now we needed a ‘results-oriented development pursuit’ which emanates from a transformational Zambian results-culture.’’

In the 2021 election campaigns and engagements, Zambians should not entertain mediocre presidential candidates, mediocre prospective members of parliament, mediocre aspiring councilors and political parties. If it means losing our tempers against such mediocre aspirants, I will support that all the way. In the past, Zambians have elected presidents, members of parliament, councilors and political parties who/which were absolutely mediocre and very inappropriate to inspire citizens towards a development agenda based on results. Many of these are in our midst today.

Thus, instead of preoccupying ourselves with non-issues that have evidently failed us, we need election messages which pass the test of RBM. Such mediocre debates as whether one was religious or hailed from this tribe or region will not give Zambians any solid knowledge to emancipate the country from the hell of an economy we have today. Unsubstantiated accusations will neither work for us. Whether or not one candidate trusted and drunk Jameson (beer) or Church wine (100% grape vine) is immaterial in 2021. It should not matter in 2021 whether party D was formed long time or last year or indeed one party has perceived strong hold or not. If or not candidate X was married to a short or tall spouse should not be entertained. These stupid issues have divided us more in the past and have not delivered any improvements in our socio-economic welfare as a country.

Zambians should demand (at all cost) for results-focused campaign messages from each and every political party and aspiring candidate. Our mining sector is in shambles. Our agricultural sector has regressed and holds no hope for improvement in policy and in deed. Our energy sector consistently has failed to satisfy stakeholders (domestic, commercial, industrial & export).

Zambia’s manufacturing sector is almost non-existent. Our financial sector is abusive or simply dead. Our debt stock is at its highest in history (arguably close or over US$15billion) and more intentions to borrow more exist from the PF government. The Tourism sector only growing at a ‘sick’ snail’s pace. Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in Zambia are a true mockery—full of corruption and poor-quality so-called infrastructure (make-shift buildings, etc). The Employment sector has been left to God and His son Jesus Christ to come down and resolve.

Zambian Entrepreneurship ventures have potential but corresponding policy support is not there. Government policies on retirees, youth, labour, education, health, water, sanitation, etc have fundamentally been shelved or burned by those who needed to implement them. Further, the rule of law remains very weak, selective and deteriorating fast.

To tell a Zambian youth that education is key to a better life today is becoming a lie and mockery. Common vocabulary to describe those in authority nowadays include the corrupt, weird, lazy, deceptive, educated fools, a bunch of illiterates, manipulative dealers, the ungrateful, betrayers, sell-outs, thieves, users of supernatural powers, and many more devilish identities.

During the 2021 election campaigns, Zambians must quiz all those seeking public office to demonstrate ‘why’ and ‘how’ the above sectors will be revamped and sustained. No one should be spared. Even President Edgar Lungu and his PF party must be seriously questioned rather than just promising us that we shall continue (continue what?). In my view, the only point of contact between Zambian voters and those seeking public office must be the ‘results-based development message’. Not when they provide beer, citenges, mealie-meal, sugar, etc.

For many years now, President Lungu (PF), Hakainde Hichilema (UPND), Dr Nevers Mumba (MMD), Dr Chishimba Kambwili (NDC), Harry Kalaba (DP), Andyford Banda (PAC) and many others have been treated with kid gloves when it comes to demonstrating their leadership capabilities. Their manifestos and constitutions lack content and clarity to transform this resource-wealthy country. Zambians should not be sweet-talked with ‘cheap phrases’—umuntu ni Lungu, kachema musuma, prince-cobra, etc. Let us demand descriptive and analytical blueprints from these individuals and parties. More-money in your pockets; Bally will fix-it; and I know where-to-touch slogans are all nonsensical deceitful ways of avoiding to demonstrate how the Zambian economy and society will be made better for all.

In the warm-up to 2021 elections, I urge Zambians to walk-out or shun any political event of those parties and leaders engaged in mediocre development debates. But if they change (after an RBM baptism), we can attend and listen to their messages and even vote for them. On the day of elections, let every Zambian ‘stone to political death’ every presidential candidate, member of parliament, mayor, councilor and every party that fails the RBM and M&E development test.

But to achieve the best for Zambia through selecting responsible leaders in 2021, every citizen of voting age must get an NRC now and register to vote in October. Aluta continua (the struggle continues) for results-oriented 2021 campaigns and polls.

The author holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation, and is a lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. Send comment to: vkanyamuna@unza.zm