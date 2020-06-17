Be patient, bars will open after considerations – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says bar and nightclub owners must exercise patience as they await the reopening of their businesses.

President Lungu has warned that opening drinking places now would be ‘disastrous’ given the prevailing situation and season.

According to a statement released by President Lungu’s special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe, the Head of State had received recommendations for “reopening of bars and night clubs from stakeholders”.

President Lungu stated he would be guided by the socio-economic and health considerations before announcing the reopening of bars and nightclubs.

“The president says owners of bars and nightclubs and their patrons need to be more patient because the country has done well in stemming the spread of COVID-19 and it will be a disaster to make a decision that would push back the gains that have been made so far,” reads the statement.

He said numbers of COVID-19 positive people have not reduced hence the delay to reopen bars and nighclubs.

“Yes, the recommendations have been received but we need to be careful because the numbers have not dropped and this is the month that we were told could decide how the pandemic evolves,” President Lungu stated.

The president stated that citizens would be informed about the reopening of bars and nightclubs once conditions allow.

“It is also important to note that it is not just bars and nightclubs, we also need to reopen the airports that were closed as well as various sports,” the President stated.

And the President assured sports fans that sports activities would resume once the Ministry of Health writes to assure that sports arenas were ready for action.

“We look forward to the day when sports will be back,” stated President Lungu.