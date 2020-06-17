Chiefs commit to working with govt in COVID-19 fight

HOUSE of Chiefs chairperson chief Kaputa says chiefdoms have committed to working with the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the US Embassy’s Zambian Partners Against COVID-19 (ZPAC-19) initiative and with support from the USAID DISCOVER-Health and Stop Gender-Based-Violence projects, this launch marked the beginning of a partnership to equip traditional leaders with information and guidance that their communities will receive on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Following Kaputa’s announcement, the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) implementing partners, together with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, met with 187 chiefs from across Zambia’s 10 provinces.

According to a statement from the US Embassy, over the course of a week the traditional leaders received training in COVID-19 transmission and prevention measures.

It stated that with the deeper understanding and equipped with communication materials, the chiefs were now empowered to increase awareness in their respective chiefdoms.

“I think this training has been worthwhile and timely. I’ve discovered so many preventive measures that we can put in place,” said chief Mumena of the Kaonde people in North Western Province. “Information is key. As much as there is no cure, we’re going to combat this using correct information and messaging. We need to be role models to handle the new normal…people have to practice it – the hand washing, face masks, the distancing…together we shall win.”

It stated that ZPAC-19 was a growing consortium of Zambian private-sector partners, local religious and traditional leaders, artists and entertainers, online influencers, and community members – working in partnership with the USAID/Zambia DISCOVER-Health activity – who have taken up the challenge of sharing accurate, crucial information about COVID-19 with the public.

It stated that doing their part in support of ZPAC-19, Zambian chiefs and traditional leaders would distribute USAID and MOH-developed posters, fact sheets, and brochures to community members.

“Additionally, in partnership with MOCTA, the traditional leaders will carry out a series of interviews on community radio stations to promote further COVID-19 messaging and information. In support of the Zambian government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus, the United States is contributing nearly K260 million ($14.5 million) in additional health assistance to help Zambia respond to the COVID-19 outbreak,” it stated. “Through USAID, the US government is providing more than $6 million (K108 million) to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 through the promotion of educational materials via radio, television and print media, and by strengthening laboratory and clinical systems to diagnose new cases and to treat those who get sick. Overall, US government agencies in Zambia spend nearly $500 million (K9 billion) per year to improve the health of children, women, and men across the country.”