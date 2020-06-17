Come with your food and medicine on June 16, this case has to end, magistrate tells Kambwili

YOU do not have to be coming to court every time as if you work here, on July 16 make sure you prepare medication and food so that we finish with cross-examination this case has to end, magistrate Nsunge Chanda told NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili.

Magistrate Chanda told Kambwili to carry his medicine and food at the next sitting so that she could conclude his contempt case in order to avoid holding the court to ransom on grounds that the latter has to take medication.

This was after Kambwili’s lawyer Keith Mweemba made an application to have the matter adjourned on accounts that it was midday and the accused needed to take medication.

This is in a matter where Kambwili is facing a charge of contempt of court for allegedly tampering with documentation relating to the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services limited, which was a subject in an active matter before principal resident magistrate David Simusamba.

When the matter came up for cross-examination of Kambwili’s arresting officer Stanley Mumbula, Mweemba said the defense was unable to proceed and requested that the matter be adjourned as Kambwili had to take his medicine.

“We were sitting outside since 09:00 hours in the morning waiting to be called. We were told by the court interpreter that you (magistrate Chanda) would sit later after magistrate Miti so we were waiting outside court four and we were told just now that you are already sitting in court seven,” Mweemba said.

“The challenge we have is that it is already going to lunch time and my client has to take medication around the same time.”

Magistrate Chanda ordered that Kambwili should take his medication and later return for his case.

Mweemba also informed magistrate Chanda that other courts were aware about Kambwili’s situation that at 12:00 hours he needs to take a shot of insulin, which required the accused to rest for two hours and allowing him to go and come back would take up to 14:30 hours.

In response, State advocate Margaret Chitundu said that she could not argue relating to Kambwili’s health and asked the court to exercise its discretion.

Magistrate Chanda said she did not want to be presiding over the same matter for two years as it was tiring.

“You know when a case takes long ,you can forget what you have written. It becomes cumbersome talking about the same case for two years. It is important that the case finishes as soon as possible. Next time the accused should carry the insulin, the court cannot stop because the accused has to take medicine, don’t talk about other courts,” he said.

“On July 16, I am ready to sit up to 17:00 hours so that we finish with cross-examination. Accused even me I am feeling for you, the matter has to finish, you can’t be coming to court every time as if you work here; this matter has to end. Make sure on the 16th you make arrangements at your house, prepare some food and medicine so that we can go for a break including counsel, you prepare so that we finish up with cross-examination on this day,” said magistrate Chanda.