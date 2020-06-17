DEC CONFIRMS RAIDING FAZ

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has confirmed raiding Football Association of Zambia general secretary Adrian Kashala’s office on Thursday, taking away his laptop and a CPU.

In a statement, DEC public relations manager Theresa Katongo said the operation was part of ongoing investigations against Kashala.

“…Through the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) on 11th June, 2020 conducted an operation at the Football Association of Zambia as part of ongoing investigations involving Mr Adrian Kashala,” reads the statement in part. “Mr Kashala is being investigated for obtaining pecuniary advantage and money laundering. As part of investigations, the Commission seized a laptop and Central Processing Unit (CPU) to help with investigations.”

She however, assured that the matter would be handled in a professional manner.

“We wish to assure members of the public that the Commission remains committed to executing its duties in a fair and professional manner,” said Katongo.

Operations at FAZ were paralysed late Thursday afternoon after DEC officers took away Kashala’s laptop and his personal assistant’s desktop computer.

This is in connection with investigations of Kashala’s involvement in the transfer of a player involving Nkwazi Football Club and NAPSA Stars when the former was director of sports in the Zambia Police Service.