I smell a rat over DEC raid – Kazabu

FORMER FAZ committee member Luxon Kazabu says he smells a rat over the move by the Drug Enforcement Commission to raid FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala on Thursday.

Operations at Football House were paralysed late Thursday after DEC officers took away Kashala’s laptop and his personal assistant’s desktop computer as part of investigations into Kashala’s involvement in the transfer of a player involving Nkwazi and NAPSA football clubs when the former was director of sports in the Zambia Police Service.

Kazabu says what happened last week was unprecedented in the history of Zambian football and was done to bring confusion in the association’s forthcoming elections.

“Whoever unleashed the DEC officers on FAZ should think twice…surely they could have done it in a better way and not to start sending DEC anyhow and start confiscating computers,” he said.

“But we can smell a rat and it’s just about the forthcoming election. So this is just part of scheme to try and bring confusion and undermine those in the forthcoming elections. But this is unfortunate.”

Kazabu added that all those involved in bringing confusion at FAZ would be judged harshly by prosperity.

“It could have been better if they had invited one whom they feel they wanted to investigate, not to paralyse the whole institution. It is not right and it is not fair and it will never be right. They must think twice about these very negative activities that they have resorted to now,” he advised.

“…I want to urge people who have been entrusted with the affairs of FAZ, they should remain steadfast. These things will be behind us one day and whoever is unleashing this malice against FAZ will one day be exposed.

But it is not too late for whoever it is to take a step back and reflect and stop doing what they are doing.”

Kazabu further said he would not stop standing for the truth.

“You can’t treat the whole institution of people in that manner…. But we can’t keep quiet when evil has hit the corridors of FAZ and the world suffers a lot not because of the violence of bad people but because of the silence of good people. So every time I remember theses words, I can’t keep quiet,” said Kazabu.