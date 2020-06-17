I’M NOT A BAD LOSER – PHIRI

ZAMBIA Swimming Union general secretary Nicola Phiri says she is not disappointed after losing to former golf union president Charles Mwanza for the position of Zambia National Sports Council of Zambia vice chairperson.

The elections were held on Saturday.

Phiri lost in a two-horse race to Mwanza who received 38 votes against 21 votes.

Speaking after the elections, Phiri congratulated Mwanza and seven other elected board members

but was quick to remind them about the work which lie ahead.

“They have a big role to play. I didn’t get on but I am not disappointed because I am a good sportsperson and I am not a bad loser. I congratulated my colleagues and will be there to support them and will always be guiding especially in legal issues because that’s my profession. So I am really happy everything went well,” she noted. “Federations need a lot of help not only in finances but also good structures and people don’t know how to administer federations. So there is a lot of goodwill from international federations, from outside the country, in terms of funding, but they don’t trust us as administrators. So there are federations where money is squandered, things like that. At the end of the day we need to look at our youth and say they are the ones that bring us honour. They are the ones when they go out… yet federations get the money and it doesn’t even trickle to those (athletes).

So we want to see the Sports Council monitor federations, monitor what they do and control the federations because there are a lot of athletes and they can’t speak.”

Phiri said the NSCZ should be the one speaking for sportsmen.

“Sports federations are the ones who develop sports programmes but often there is wrangling internally, there are things that go on. They can’t just get together, it’s all about personality but for us, for instance, in swimming we have never had that. We also have elections which are fair like these ones, ” she said. “I am hoping the National Sports Council takes on that leadership and monitor the federations on what’s going on because many a times they don’t even know who are the sports federations in charge- who is the president of this federation. Every year, you see the minutes of their meetings, you see the audited financials, those are the things I am expecting the Sports Council to look into.”

Zambia Volleyball president Nakaonga Kakoma and Zambia Deaf Association national coordinator Mwilima Phiri who polled 53 votes each as board members said there would be no difference between minor and major sports.

“There will be nothing like minor and major sports. As board members we will come in and help different sports associations work together and find resources, work together in governance,” said Kakoma

And Phiri was grateful to all the associations that “have given me the mandate to serve them and I look forward to make the difference on the board”.

“This has come at the right time when we need more women to be on the board and I am coming from Deaf Association, it’s a plus for us, ” said Phiri.

Sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga urged council members to work with the board that will be ratified by Cabinet.

“As government we are here to support you in all endeavours of sports development in the country,” said Mulenga. “To this end, as soon as a consolidated gender balanced list of elected board members is completed, I shall constitute a full board to give it time to utilise the board tenure to optimally deliver sport development desires of this great nation.”

Among the board members that were elected was Zambia Judo Association general secretary Mabvuto Nguni, Zambia Handball Association general secretary Josab Changa, Zambia Badminton president Key Chirwa and Harrison Sinkala.