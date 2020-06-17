Kachenga commits to developing sport in Matero

CHUNGU Kachenga, who is aspiring for the Matero parliamentary seat, says sport in the area has been stagnant due to lack of adequate sports infrastructure.

Kachenga says Matero has a lot of unemployed youths, hence sport could act as an equaliser to them.

“Sports in Matero have been very stagnant. We have faced a lot of difficulties in the past, the constituency is big and we have very few sports development facilities and other lines for sports are not catered for. I will give an example like areas in George, Zingalume – the community sports facilities are in a very bad state,” Kachenga said. “I am trying the very best with my team to use or utilise the facilities that are currently in existence. Of course we have been calling on different stakeholders to try and improve the facilities but so far no response. But I want to motivate young people not to give up. Sports is a very big factor in their lives; it instills discipline, it gives focus, direction in young people we have today as it also helps in the fight against vices.”

He committed to changing the face of Matero in sport.

“We are very hopeful with our little efforts that we will change the face of Matero in regards to sports as well as other developmental agendas. Sport is very important to our youths in Matero because there is high unemployment and sports can be used to create jobs for most youths. We want to create more stars in sports coming from Matero,” said Kachenga.