MQHZ to name and shame ‘filthy’ hospitals

THE Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) says it is saddened with the pathetic sanitary conditions currently obtaining in most public clinics and hospitals.

Finance and administration director Dr Edwin Sianzinda said MQHZ’s random check in most health facilities across the country had revealed filthy ablutions that were not conducive for patients.

“We fear this scenario, if not urgently addressed, will be excellent breeding grounds for various germs and infections. Therefore, we implore the Ministry of Health to swing into serious actions and cause these filthy clinics and hospitals to take shape,” he said. “After two weeks from now, MQHZ shall begin to name and shame all those clinics and hospitals that shall remain with pathetic sanitary conditions. We cannot allow health institutions to be centres for uncleanliness.”

Dr Sianzinda said MQHZ’s strong belief was that having a clean and healthy environment was a major cornerstone when it comes to quality healthcare delivery.

“We also plead with patients to be super hygienic and keep public clinics as well as hospitals clean and tidy to avoid preventable infections,” said Dr Sianzinda.