PUTA IS RIGHT…PF has failed lamentably; I also won’t vote for them – Hamusonde

CHIEF Hamusonde says the country is so poor because the PF government has failed to manage the economy.

He says the PF has equally killed the rule of law leading to the many Zambians failing to ‘breath’.

In an interview, Hamusonde of Bweengwa west in Monze district said he supports chief Puta who says he will not vote for the PF.

“I don’t hate the PF as a party or any individual in it, it is its failures that I hate. We are so poor as a country, why? It is because the PF has failed to manage the economy,” he said. “They have lamentably failed and I totally support chief Puta, so I will also not be voting for them.”

Hamusonde added that Zambians have no money in their pockets contrary to the PF campaign promise.

He said even workers were so poor because many have not been paid their salaries.

“Workers cannot plan for their future because they have no disposable income. There is no money in circulation, people are in abject poverty because of the PF,” Hamusonde said.

He said he does not agree with chief Chona who says the PF has performed very well.

He said Chona was exercising his freedom of speech as a Zambian.

“I don’t want to question or castigate him but those are his views, he was exercising his views as an individual but for some of us we don’t agree. It’s his opinion because he may be seeing something good as an individual about PF. As for chief Puta, I totally agree. I support him because the PF have lamentably failed,” Hamusonde said.

He said apart from the failed economy, the PF had also led to a breakdown in the rule of law.

Hamusonde said Zambia’s human rights record was so dented now as lives have been lost in questionable circumstances.

“We lost a young intelligent woman (Vespers Shimunzhila) at UNZA. She failed to breath and no police officer has been charged, let alone his superior resigning. Why? It is because the PF don’t care. Look at our friends in the US, they are on the streets because one of their own has died at the hands of the police and I have seen that some police chiefs there have resigned,” said Hamusonde. “But under PF they would rather fire a police officer for doing his job all because they have lost an election as it happened in Sesheke.”