Zambia is a battleground of two angry, rogue ‘elephants’ – GPZ

GOLDEN Party of Zambia president Jackson Silavwe says the most urgent question in Zambia today is who will lead citizens out of the current leadership crisis.

He was speaking when he launched the party’s new logo and the announcement of the re-branding of the GPZ.

The logo is an image of Zambia with the sun, with 10 rays.

He also announced the party’s participation in the 2021 presidential and general elections.

Flanked by GPZ secretary general Daniel Kapungwe and national treasurer Alex Machiya at the Government Complex in Lusaka yesterday, Silavwe said prior to the re-branding, the opposition party, which was registered in 2016, was called the Golden Progressive Party (GOP).

“But due to the re-branding, we shall now be called the Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ). Why are we re-branding?” Silavwe said. “We are well aware that every political party has the will to win. This re-branding is more than just changing our logo and our look. [But] is one of the many steps that we are taking in our preparation to win the 2021 elections.”

He outlined some of the steps the GPZ was taking in its preparations for next year’s elections.

Silavwe indicated that change of name was the first phase of the party’s journey to the elections.

“Although we have re-branded, we have not changed our opinions; we shall keep to our principles and we shall keep the roots of our party intact,” Silavwe said. “The most persistent and urgent question in Zambia today is who will lead us out of the leadership crisis? Unfortunately, the political landscape of Zambia has evolved into the battleground of two very angry and increasingly rogue elephants. With each election, these two elephants have become increasingly desperate to be the leader of the herd – to occupy Plot one (State House) of the political jungle.”

He noted that 2021 would present a do-or-die for each ‘elephant’.

“One elephant cannot afford to lose and the other elephant cannot afford not to win. We all know what happens when two elephants fight – the grass suffers. Who will be the grass in 2021? Of course, the Zambian people,” noted Silavwe. “[But] we intend to rise above these fighting elephants and ensure that the grass grows and thrives, instead of being trampled. We cannot allow these desperate elephants to drag us into their chaos. Our motto is wealthy and harmony and the Golden Party of Zambia is committed to laying a peaceful pathway to a new leadership in 2021. The Golden Party of Zambia is cognizant that it is the people of Zambia who will ultimately lead us out of this leadership crisis through their vote.”