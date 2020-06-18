Bill 10 is a defective baby – Chikoya

THE Bill 10 is a defective baby, this is shared without any malice or intention to be unnecessarily problematic, says Christian Council of Zambia general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya.

Fr Chikoya has warned CCZ members not to fall for the carrots being dangled over Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019 to avoid being judged by posterity.

“Avoid being used as a political pawn. We are much better than that, we are the light and salt of the earth,” Fr Chikoya advised.

He who was reacting to a statement attributed to some Kasama CCZ chairperson who was quoted by ZNBC on Tuesday of endorsing the bill.

ZNBC said the named CCZ chairperson called upon MPs to debate Bill 10 objectively and that it must not be withdrawn. He also urged church leaders to avoid being in political fights.

“Bill 10 is a defective baby. This is shared without any malice or any intention to be unnecessarily problematic. There were several meetings that we attended as the three Church Mother Bodies to try and promote and facilitate national dialogue, those were deliberately sabotaged. We saw the introduction of the NDF (National Dialogue Forum). If you have two political players that have an issue, it would not be ideal for one of them to create a group, appoint the chairperson and even the composition without the consultation and participation of other stakeholders. The best platform that could have come up with the desired position would have been a comprehensive and inclusive national dialogue,” Fr Chikoya said.

“Let’s not be caught up, there will be too many offers, people will come and call for abrupt meetings. Let us be alert and awake, if you want to attend, do so in your individual capacity and speak in your individual capacities because it is not right to bring to the fore CCZ and use it to endorse or baptise the Bill 10. The position of the Council is that this has to be withdrawn and redone.”

He said nothing can be changed in Bill 10 as it is already before Parliament.

“Let’s not be cheated by the sugarcoating of clauses, even the Christian nation because they are just for political expedience… As the clergy, let’s ask ourselves – what is really happening in our country? For example, other people want to protest and do petition on 22nd June, they are denied and threatened that their bones will be broken. Suddenly today there is a countrywide petitioning and protest to petition that certain things are done. What kind of laws do we have that can favour certain individuals and the others are not supposed to be protected? What kind of country are we contributing [to]?” Fr Chikoya wondered. “Let’s have a deep reflection. Let us not allow ourselves to be caught up in scenarios. I don’t know whether carrots are being dangled. I don’t know what is being offered but let’s sincerely avoid the issues of being used for those are on the political chess board. We may think we are clever – they are just using us.”

He wondered why same mistakes made in 2016 were being repeated.

“We had comprehensive constitutional reforms just in 2016. Why are we repeating the process? Advice was given that time, it was ignored and here we are today, advice is being given and it is being ignored,” Fr Chikoya said. “I appeal to us the local chapters of CCZ, if we are to participate…I know there will be a lot of activities coming on, a lot of donations, a lot of extraordinary meetings that people will want to use. Please do not use the name of CCZ to endorse things without first checking with the Secretariat regarding the overall position.”

He added that one-day posterity would judge those heading CCZ.

“…people will look around and reflect and say who were there when these things were happening? Sometimes we must be brutally honest with each other, avoid being used as a political pawn. We are much better than that, we are the light and salt of the earth. Let us speak truth to power and let us challenge and let us not be part of creation of problems for Zambia,” he said. “Have you ever asked yourself a question why is it that in the adoption process, away from the Constitution, in the intraparty selection process, what stops the parties now even the ruling party now to ensure that there are enough differently abled people and women that are going to contest for parliamentary positions even in the cabinet? If you need a law for you to do good things, then something is wrong. There are things that are legally okay but not morally okay.”

Fr Chikoya said good governance needs to start at intraparty structures of political parties.

“Every political party within its political sphere and activities is a capable of demonstrating the Zambia they want see. But if you look at all the leadership positions you will see that there is a problem. So is it a problem of the Constitution or a problem of the heart? Is it missing articles in the Constitution or the problem of principles and values that are missing in people’s lives. If you can’t appoint blind people now, then the problem is you and not the Constitution,” said Fr Chikoya.