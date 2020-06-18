East PF now more powerful than before – Lubusha

EASTERN Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha says the ruling party is now more powerful than it was before following a reconciliatory meeting.

And Lubusha says the party will not tolerate any indiscipline from its members.

In the past two weeks, some youths led by Chipangali ward councillor Kennedy Shumba called for Lubusha’s removal for among other things not empowering the youths.

But Lubusha accused Shumba of bringing mercenaries to cause confusion in the party and the youths apologised over what they did.

The provincial executive committee sat over the weekend to deliberate on a number of issues.

Featuring on Smooth FM’s Forum programme on Sunday night, Lubusha said the party had reconciled adding that it was now powerful than ever before.

“In every organisation just like in every household, including these other organisations such as quasi, parastatals, it’s not always smooth, people differ. So it is always healthy that after sometime you sit and iron out those problems so that you don’t allow them to pile up. Last week we had one of our suspended councillors who had read out a petition and afterwards we needed to receive guidance from the supreme organ. Guidance was given by the chief executive of the party that I take disciplinary action against everyone involved (in the confusion),” he said.

Lubusha said disciplinary action comes in different ways, including having audience with those who cause confusion.

“And my type of leadership is leadership of unity, leadership of oneness, leadership of tolerance and leadership of reconciliation and forgiveness. So I decided to take the reconciliatory path. When they came to render the official apology led by their provincial youth chairperson, Emmanuel Jay Banda, I found it fit to accept the apology. We thought it was important that we sit down as the entire provincial executive committee so that we discuss those issues so that we begin a new chapter and so on. Basically, we have started a new life as the entire party in Eastern Province starting today and I can tell you that we are now more powerful than we were before,” he said.

When asked whether it was part of the PF’s manifesto to silence divergent views following Lusaka minister Bowman Lusambo’s threats to some musicians who expressed their concerns over what was happening, Lubusha said it was not part of the manifesto.

“Honourable Bowman Lusambo is a very hardworking minister but do not take his words as the position of the party. He is not a member of the central committee, he doesn’t have a position in the party. The CEO of the party is the secretary general and the president of the party is Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Then we have the supreme organ of the party and the government, which is the central committee. You know if it were the central committee that had made those remarks, yes, you could have said ‘the party’ but he (Lusambo) is also a Zambian and is entitled to express himself as a Zambian. In short, I can say Hon Lusambo was not speaking on behalf of the party,” he said.

Lubusha said the PF was inclusive and that it allows criticism.

“The point I am trying to stress is that the party has too many people even here in Eastern Province; we have thousands of members. Hon Lusambo is under MCC (Paul) Moonga who is provincial chairman for Lusaka. If we were discussing my provincial minister, I would have gladly given a position because all MPs in this province are directly under my supervision,” he said.

Lubusha said the party in the province would always work well with the media.

He also said one of the party members was imprisoned for assaulting a journalist during a by-election.

Lubusha said although it was difficult to monitor all youths, the ruling party had shown a very clear signal that it was a party of serious morals and principles.

“We are not going to support wrongdoing, it’s very wrong for me to continue making references but again I will challenge you, what we are seeing now where party officials are being jailed for harassing journalists and so on was never there in the past, it’s only now that we are able to see such happenings,” he said.

Lubusha also said he was happy that the road works on the Chipata-Chiswa/Chadiza, Chipata township and Chipata-Vubwi roads were in progress.

“We are an ambitious political party and we are trying to live up to our own words or promises that we made to the people. Going forward, what is important is that most of the projects have been completed and those that had stalled we are working on them,” he said.

Lubusha said to him, the K110 maize floor price was fair.

He said he would relay to President Lungu the people’s message that the K110 price was not good enough.

Lubusha pleaded with the people not to sell all the crop.

On some callers’ sentiments that some PF cadres were violent and that they would cost the ruling party elections next year, Lubusha said the ruling party does not support violence.

“Our responsibility as the party in power is to protect our citizens. We will not allow any cadre to be harassing anybody. So for the caller, the presenter will give you my number so that you can give us further details. But we do not support lawlessness in our party. We want to set a good example as ruling party so that we instill discipline,” said Lubusha.