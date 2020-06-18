ECZ fees unreasonable – Kambwili

CHISHIMBA Kambwili says the outrageous increase of nomination fees by the Electoral Commission of Zambia is unreasonable and should be withdrawn.

ECZ has announced an increase of nomination fees for male candidates from K60,000 to K150,000 while women and the disabled will now have to pay K120,000.

Commenting on the new fees, Kambwili said to enhance the country’s democracy and increase the people’s faith in institutions of governance, consultations must be done.

He said before ECZ came up with the new fees, stakeholders should have been consulted.

“It’s unacceptable, there must be consultation. Before ECZ came up with those figures they should have called all stakeholders, political parties, civil society and churches so that these issues are agreed before they go out to the ears of the general public,” Kambwili said. “In a nutshell, the increase is very unreasonable; there is no way you can turn politics into a commercial activity. Politics are meant for people to provide leadership and as we provide leadership we must know that leadership is not about being rich or able to pay certain nomination fees. There are certain people who are very wise but don’t have the money. The general earning of people in Zambia is about K1,000 to K2,000, so are you telling me that civil servants cannot stand as MPs, cannot stand as mayors? Nurses, teachers and policemen cannot run for office in this country? This is very unreasonable and I think it must be withdrawn.”

The NDC leader said to enhance democracy, decisions regarding running for office must be commensurate with the general earnings and financial status of most people in the country.

Kambwili said the idea of copy and paste could plunge the nation in problems.

The other increments are on parliamentary candidates which have risen from K7,500 to K25,000 for men while women, youth and disabled is K20,000.

For those aspiring for council chairperson will now have to pay K10,000 from K2,500 for men while women, youth and the disabled nomination has been pegged at K7,500.

Male councillors nomination fee which was at K750 now goes to K2,500 for cities while women, youth and children will now have to pay K2,000.

And on Bill 10, Kambwili reminded the government that people have called for its withdraw.

“My appeal to the government is that please listen to the people. For once listen and withdraw that bill, call for consensus of consultation with Church mother bodies and every stakeholder then go to enact. People have said no to Bill 10 and I think it is unreasonable for any country to push it,” he said.

Kambwili said justice minister Given Lubinda and Professor Nkandu Luo, who are his fellow Catholics, must be ashamed of themselves for castigating Bishops that merely guided on the matter.

“They must be ashamed of themselves. The Catholic Church from time immemorial has been run on Pastoral Letters and what the Catholic Bishops did was a Pastoral Letter to guide the flock but to start castigating the Bishops in public, Eklesia Katolika, you are in for it,” said Kambwili.