Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi

Freedom of Expression and Assembly are Fundamental Human Rights

The unfolding events both at home and abroad have once again reminded us that the struggles of people all over the world are intertwined. Even though Zambia maybe a young democracy in comparison with other countries such as the United States, it is fair to state that the appetites or desires of all people to express themselves and enjoy their freedoms is universal. Therefore, we should remind ourselves that every struggle for human dignity is not an event, and cannot be restricted to any location of the world but rather every struggle for human dignity is an eternal process which knows no boundaries. Let us consider few examples here. In the United States of America, we have seen thousands of people flock into the streets from all the corners of the country demanding change with regards to police brutality. To those familiar with the history and struggles of black people in America, these demonstrations are nothing new except the fact that they remind us that people will do anything to demand respect for their rights. This is no different from the voices of young people in Zambia today, who are standing up and demanding that they should be heard by their own government.

There are few lessons to be learned from what is going in our country today. The first and fundamental lesson is that Zambia should emulate the United States of America and allow for people to peacefully protest and express themselves freely. The right to protest or freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and it is one of the vital attributes of a true democracy. Any democratically elected government in any part of the world is obligated to allow for opposing views, regardless of whether that government is on the right or wrong side of history. The recent developments where artists and young people in Zambia are being silenced is nothing but a shame on our democracy. The attempts by this government to silence young people only expose the skeletons in our fragile democracy; it speaks volumes to the incompetence within the Patriotic Front (PF) government. It is sad to see that our government is so scared of the young people and their voice. Therefore, we have seen how they have done everything possible to intimidate us and even use laws such as the Public Order Act to disadvantage the youth, the artists and those with different political views. Despite all these unfortunate maneuvers by a desperate regime, we as the people should resolve to rise up and challenge this misapplication of the Public Order Act, otherwise we will be doing a great disservice to ourselves and the country we love.

It must go without saying that perhaps we need to recognise that time has come for us to re-educate the powers that be. We need to remind those in government that contrary to what you have been told, the youth are not leaders of tomorrow but rather leaders of today because today is part of tomorrow and tomorrow will always be a part of today. Therefore, the youth of our country are here to take up their rightful place and be heard. The PF government is so misplaced and scared of its own shadow. Therefore, it spends a lot of time and resources on those it perceives to be a threat to them, and in so doing we have seen the government target individuals and innocent citizens with empty threats and intimidation. However, one thing that our friends in government forget is that a revolution will not come from the artists, or students or even those they think are an obstacle to their stay in power. Those who have taken time to study revolutions know that students and young people have a specific role in any revolution, and their role is simply to spark a revolution. So, let us be clear that artists, students and young people will not start and carry the revolution to the end. These young folks simply act as catalysts by sparking a revolution, but it is the peasants and the ordinary masses that see the revolution to the end. Thus, these are the people that the PF government should worry about if there is to be a revolution. Trying to stop young people from peaceful protesting or exercising their freedom of expression will not change the conditions for a revolution on the ground. If I were a part of the PF government, I would be preoccupied with removing the conditions on the ground such as corruption, poverty, nepotism etc which are frustrating the ordinary Zambians right now and could lead to an explosion. This government will do well by addressing these challenges in an attempt to remove the conditions that are likely to bring about a revolution than depriving young people of their fundamental human right.

Any government that has restricted or suppressed the fundamental rights of its ordinary citizens has only lasted so far, and if there is anyone who doubts this analysis, we only encourage such a one to look to history for confirmation. Zambia needs to move away from our deplorable state to a situation like South Africa where the opposition political parties i.e the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other civic organisations holds rallies and meetings without any difficulties or harassment from the government of the day. No one should be told to shut up; no one should be told their opinion is useless and no one should be threatened for expressing their views. Even in a home where parents do not listen to their children, those children feel uncared for, less important and subsequently they lose respect for their parents and become rebellious. Zambians fought for this democracy for all of us to enjoy. Therefore, there are no sacred cows when it comes to how and who should govern this nation. To the young people who wanted to protest and be heard, I say to them take out fear from your hearts and do the right thing. We only have one Zambia and one Nation, and we the young people, artists and students have an equal stake in this country as the president or any government official. Also, to the PF government the message is clear: let the young people speak.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com