PF labels ECZ incompetent – Parliament sources

A PARLIAMENTARY source says the PF’s desperation on having Bill 10 enacted is huge, hence the rejection of the Electoral Commission of Zambia to conduct the vote on the contentious bill.

“The desperation is too huge, no wonder all these illegal things you are seeing of publishing a gazette,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, online publication Daily Revelation reported that Nalikwanda UPND member of parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa voted with the PF to reject pleas to have the ECZ conduct voting on Bill 10.

Expanding on that story, sources from the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly told The Mast that they were dumbfounded to see PF members of parliament ‘rise against’ the ECZ.

The source explained that the previous week, the parliamentary house-keeping committee met and it was from there that everything unfolded.

“You know this [Daily] Revelation story I can tell you where it is coming from, what happened. Actually, what happened is that there is this committee which is called house-keeping committee where ba Lungwangwa also sits. This is a story that has not gone out – I don’t know why,” the source said. “The Speaker, Dr [Patrick] Matibini, proposed that ‘let the ECZ, as an independent body, conduct the way Honourable MPs have to vote on Bill 10.’ But the government people, those from the PF, refused and accused ECZ of being an inefficient and ineffective organisation. Can you imagine! Their own organisation and today because it’s about voting on Bill 10 they say they have no confidence in that Commission!”

They indicated that pro-PF people in that meeting were: “actually saying if people are petitioning a lot of elections, it shows that ECZ is not performing well.”

“So this is how the matter was put to a vote and ba Lungwangwa voted with them (PF) and that’s how they defeated the proposal of ECZ to conduct a vote on Bill 10. Now, the question is that the voting for Bill 10 is just for around 165 people. So how can ECZ fail to manage such a vote when it is being entrusted to deal with seven million voters?” the sources wondered. “[But] the vote was on whether to vote for Bill 10 in groups or together as MPs. Actually, what made ECZ to come in the picture is the fact that ECZ are the ones who conducted the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speakers. So the Speaker felt ECZ can as well conduct elections on Bill 10 so that MPs can be moving one-by-one to go and cast a vote manually, since there is this COVID-19 thing.”

The sources disclosed that PF members of parliament and their like-minded refused and: “the vote now was whether to vote electronically, as MPs always do, but in various places.”

“The argument or question here is: ‘how do the PF people term ECZ as incompetent?’ You know what I mean? It was dumbfounding …” they said. “How can they say ECZ is incompetent just because of Bill 10? That house-keeping committee comprises people from government side within Parliament and I’m from that side (Parliament staffer). There are also opposition MPs and independent members and of course, MPs for the ruling [party].”

The sources were puzzled that PF members of parliament and their supporters in the committee were labelling the ECZ as incompetent because of electoral petitions, “yet they still want to use an incompetent ECZ to conduct national elections of over seven million people next year.”

“The question you should ask imwe ba (you, The) Mast is ‘how does ECZ become incompetent just for less than 200 people who will be voting on Bill 10?’ So you can see how these PF people are.

You can even ask yourself a question as to what they want to do with that electronic voting system, if they go to an extent where they can say ‘no! ECZ is incompetent,’” they noted.

“ECZ is their own baby but on Bill 10 they are saying no. They are hell-bent to achieve the issue of Bill 10. Anything that seems like it will prevent the passing of Bill 10 they are discarding!”

The sources asserted that voting in the house-keeping committee was not necessarily for or against the ECZ but that PF members of parliament simply rejected the idea of bringing in the Commission and: “started saying ‘do we vote electronically in various places or we vote electronically inside Parliament all of us’?”

“So they voted for electronic voting system but in various places. Now you can imagine if UPND MPs and some independents don’t show up on voting day; how can they manipulate a vote of somebody who was not there, an absentee?” they explained.

“So these PF people are actually in trouble, that I can tell you, younger man. I have followed [constitutional] amendments before. But look at where these people are amending the bill from – from the bush! From Marapodi!”

Another source argued that the Constitution could not be amended when it had not been subjected to second reading stage and without garnering two-thirds majority.

“Young man, this Bill 10 has really troubled ba PF, hear it from me. Why do you think they have formed fake NGOs to petition everyone to support the bill? Poor men and women in these fake NGOs are moving from this door-step to the other to petition this and that one. Imwe ba Mast, ask yourselves why? They are just conning unsuspecting Zambians,” the source explained.

“So whatever I have told you, you can go and verify it with our boss herself (Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Nsenduluka Mbewe). She knows what happened. Actually, when the Speaker suggested that ECZ people conduct the voting on Bill 10, he was bitterly ‘fought’ by PF people.”

They also said: “when everybody lambasts ECZ for this and that, PF people are always saying the institution is okay.”

“But to conduct voting for Bill 10, they turn around and bring in issues of incompetence on the part of their institution! The desperation is too huge, no wonder all these illegal things you are seeing of publishing a gazette,” said the source.