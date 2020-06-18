Politics shouldn’t be the preserve of the rich – HH

HAKAINDE Hichilema says politics should not be the preserve of the rich only.

The UPND leader says Electoral Commission of Zambia’s new nomination fees for various categories of candidates for next year’s elections “are totally unacceptable and an affront to the principle of constitutional democracy, that encourages inclusiveness of all citizens that wish to aspire for public office”.

“The fees are unaffordable and are clearly an attempt by the Establishment to maintain the status quo and also exclude the youth, the women and other disadvantaged groups that were already struggling in the 2016 elections, to raise nomination fees, in order to take part in the elections,” he said. “Politics should not be the preserve of the rich only. Every citizen that has the vision and the capacity to contribute to the wellbeing of our nation must be allowed access to enter the arena. ECZ must immediately level the playing field and reduce the nomination fees to sensible levels.”

On Tuesday, the ECZ announced an increase of nomination fees of male presidential candidates from K60,000 to K150,000 while women and the disabled will now have to pay K120,000.

The other increment is on parliamentary candidates which has risen from K7,500 to K25,000 for men and K20,000 for women, youth and the disabled.

Those aspiring for council chairperson position will now have to pay K10,000 from K2,500 for men, while women, youth and the disabled nomination has been pegged at K7,500.

Male councillors’ nomination fee which was at K750 now goes to K2,500 for cities while women, youth and children will now have to pay K2,000.