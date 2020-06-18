What is stupid is stupid

It’s difficult to understand why Dora Siliya has problems with News Diggers using the word “stupid”.
Things should be called by their names. If something is stupid, it should be called “stupid”.
Accusations of people acting stupidly or being stupid are not new in Zambian political commentary, news reporting and analysis.
Indeed, some politicians have been too stupid for Zambian voters. And those who support them have sometimes been accused of stupidity for believing things that are demonstrably wrong or idiotic.
If some politicians want to be stupid, then that’s their decision.
The term “stupidity” is often used to evaluate the decisions and actions of others. In the course of our everyday lives, most of us probably hear the words stupid and stupidity multiple times a day. We invoke these terms not only to define people and their actions, but also to describe situations that we find frustrating or annoying.
The simple definition of stupid is to be unintelligent and to have or show a lack of ability to learn and understand things. To be stupid is to not be sensible or logical. Building on this definition, stupidity is defined as acting in an unintelligent manner or making decisions that lack reason or are uninformed.
As these definitions suggest, being stupid or demonstrating stupidity are most often used in response to the actions or decisions of individuals.
Calling people stupid or pointing out their stupidity are generally recognised as acts of condescending judgment. We disapprove of what others did, why they did it, or even how they did it, and so we call them or their actions stupid as a way to reflect our disbelief or disgust. In this sense, the act of naming the behaviour of others as stupid is a simple way to vent frustration and express displeasure.
But calling someone stupid is not just a mechanism for psychic or psychological relief. Although we may feel better or even superior when we lash out like this, it may not be the only reason we do it. There may also be underlying sociological components at work here. A possible explanation is that calling someone stupid is an attempt to reinforce the boundaries of group norms and solidify our social, or collective, identities.
If you think about it, one of the underlying sentiments we are suggesting when we call someone stupid is: “why can’t you just act like the rest of us?” We are shocked that others could act so unintelligently because these actions fall outside the expectations of normative behaviour. It is hard for us to understand how someone could act this way when everyone else, or at least most of us “normal” citizens, do not engage in these sorts of uninformed thoughtless actions. In addition to identifying norm-breaking behaviour, categorising others as stupid might also be an attempt to secure our social or collective identities. Calling someone stupid is no doubt often understood as a patronising insult; however, it can also be a not-so-subtle plea to bring someone back into the fold of the social group. The underlying sentiment, “why can’t you just act like the rest of us,” also may contain within it an expression of concern. If someone with whom we align ourselves is acting stupidly, then our collective identity is potentially soiled and threatened by their actions.
Clearly, there’s nothing wrong News Diggers has done by calling what deserves to be called stupid “stupid”.
